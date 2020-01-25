Eye Openers: Bears' camp move is regrettable but logical

Many of us have fond memories of trekking up to Platteville, Wisconsin, to watch the Chicago Bears go through training camp there for many years.
It was a great experience for kids to get close to NFL players and watch them go through workouts, possibly even grab an autograph or a photo as they walked off the field.
In 1995, I took my son to all the "Cheese League" camps to do a package of stories. Not only did the Bears train in Platteville, but you also had the Saints in La Crosse, the Chiefs in River Falls, the Jaguars in Stevens Point and the Packers in DePere.
Those days have pretty much disappeared.
Bears fans have been able to have the same sort of experience at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, for the past 20 years or so, but the team recently announced it now will just hold its preseason camp at its home facility in Lake Forest.
It’s an incredibly logical move. The Bears have invested millions of dollars in state-of-the-art medical and weight training facilities in Lake Forest. It just doesn’t make sense to leave all that to relocate to a college campus 100 miles away for three or four weeks
It makes perfect sense from a football standpoint.
From a public relations standpoint? Not so much. It’s one more step toward insulating pro athletes from their adoring legions.
At Platteville and Bourbonnais, you sometimes had crowds of 8,000 to 10,000 people watching the workouts. People who couldn’t afford the steep price of a game ticket flocked to those places. By all accounts, the Lake Forest facility barely will accommodate hundreds, let alone thousands.
And while the Bears are saying there still will be opportunities for the public to mingle with the players, I would imagine many of those opportunities will be reserved as corporate perks for the families of sponsors and advertisers.
***
Speaking of the Bears, they also recently hired John DeFilippo as their quarterbacks coach, promoting Dave Ragone to the role of passing game coordinator.
So, you have a quarterbacks coach, a passing game coordinator, an offensive coordinator (Bill Lazor) and a head coach (Matt Nagy) who is the actual offensive coordinator.
Don’t you get the feeling there might be too many cooks in the kitchen? Maybe if Mitchell Trubisky had just one consistent voice in his ear, he might develop into a respectable NFL quarterback.
***
By the way, Nagy, Lazor, Ragone and DeFilippo all are former quarterbacks, although Ragone is the only one who ever played the position in the NFL. He appeared in two games with the Houston Texans in 2003.
Nagy and Lazor at least were record-setting QBs at the college level. DeFilippo passed for 90 yards in a four-year career at James Madison University from 1996-1999.
***
The Houston Astros were slapped with some fairly severe penalties from the recently unveiled sign-stealing scandal. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by major league baseball and subsequently fired by the team. The Astros lost a bunch of draft choices and were fined $5 million.
But I wonder if any of those things are really effective deterrents for any team that might consider cheating in the future. The fine is really a joke. That’s pocket change for an MLB franchise.
If they really wanted to discourage future cheating, they should have taken the NCAA approach: Strip the Astros of their 2017 world title and ban them from postseason competition for the next three years.
Or, better yet, punish the players who were actually doing the cheating instead of the executives who did nothing to stop it.
***
I’m amused that some people were appalled that Derek Jeter was not a unanimous choice for the Baseball Hall of Fame last week. Some are calling for the one voter who left Jeter off his ballot to be stripped of his vote.
Really? They are this incensed when only one other player — Mariano Rivera last year — ever has been unanimous?
Where was this outrage when nine people didn’t vote for Hank Aaron in 1982 or when 23 morons left Willie Mays off their ballots in 1979?
***
We should be more appalled that one guy cast a vote for 121-game winner Brad Penny and someone else voted for Adam Dunn, who struck out 2,379 times and in his prime with the White Sox in 2011 batted .159.
***
Someone tweeted that Larry Walker, who was voted into the Hall of Fame with Jeter, is the third former member of the Burlington Bees to make it to Cooperstown, joining Paul Molitor and Billy Williams.
As far as we can tell, there has been only one former Quad-Cities minor league farmhand to make the Hall of Fame: Jim Bunning, who was 8-10 with the Davenport Tigers in 1951.
Joe Mauer has a good shot at being the second when he becomes eligible in 2023.