Eye Openers: Bears' camp move is regrettable but logical

Many of us have fond memories of trekking up to Platteville, Wisconsin, to watch the Chicago Bears go through training camp there for many years.

It was a great experience for kids to get close to NFL players and watch them go through workouts, possibly even grab an autograph or a photo as they walked off the field.

In 1995, I took my son to all the "Cheese League" camps to do a package of stories. Not only did the Bears train in Platteville, but you also had the Saints in La Crosse, the Chiefs in River Falls, the Jaguars in Stevens Point and the Packers in DePere.

Those days have pretty much disappeared.

Bears fans have been able to have the same sort of experience at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, for the past 20 years or so, but the team recently announced it now will just hold its preseason camp at its home facility in Lake Forest.

It’s an incredibly logical move. The Bears have invested millions of dollars in state-of-the-art medical and weight training facilities in Lake Forest. It just doesn’t make sense to leave all that to relocate to a college campus 100 miles away for three or four weeks

It makes perfect sense from a football standpoint.