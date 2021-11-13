Geneseo grad may make NFL debut

The Denver Broncos have elevated offensive lineman Drew Himmelman, a Geneseo graduate, to their active roster from their practice squad for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Both of the Broncos' starting tackles, Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie, have been ruled out for Sunday. Himmelman, along with a fellow practice squad player Quinn Bailey, would provide depth behind Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming.
Himmelman went undrafted this past year after playing his college football at Illinois State.
Roethlisberger out for Steelers after going on COVID list: Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the Steelers' game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
The Steelers announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game. Roethlisberger is the second prominent quarterback in two weeks to miss a game because of COVID-19, following Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers last week.
Mason Rudolph will likely start for the Steelers, who have won four straight games.
The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has completed 64.5% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions for a 90 passer rating.