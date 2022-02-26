IFL: Ross excited to be back in QC and getting Steamwheelers revved up

Indoor Football League action officially returns to the Quad-Cities Sunday morning when the Quad City Steamwheelers open training camp for the 2022 season.

The day will be a big one for returning coach Cory Ross as it ends a two year hiatus for the club after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered operations for nearly two full seasons.

“It feels good, to be honest, almost a little bit surreal,” Ross said Saturday after getting his team prepped for Sunday’s first unpadded workout. “When the guys started reporting and we started to eat and have meetings and things that bring us back to football, it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Ross and his coaching staff welcomed roughly 38 players to training camp that officially begins on Sunday morning at the BettPlex as the team prepares for its IFL opener on Sunday, March 13, at the Sioux Falls Storm at 3:05 p.m.

QC then opens its home season the following weekend, hosting the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday, March 18, at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.

Among that large group of campers are three players familiar to Q-C football fans. Heading that group is Wheeler returner and Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd at wide receiver, former Rock Island High School and Western Illinois University running back Amos Johnson and Davenport’s Rob Jones, a linebacker who prepped at both Assumption and North.

Ross, who begins his third year coaching in the Quad-Cities, said that a handful of other guys have relocated here, and he is excited to see how they fare as he begins molding this group for the 14-game season that stretches into mid-July.

“It’s always nice to have local guys,” said Ross. “In the area you’re in, there’s guys that played football and became great high school guys here and some went on to college but didn’t have the opportunity to go any further than that.

“… We’ve had plenty of guys that are from here who have actually gotten to play for us — whether it’s one game, two games or three game or the entire season and become all–league like Keyvan Rudd. We’ve had those guys and he was one of those guys that made it easy for me to always have a tryout and see what you got.”

While it’s much too early to determine what locals may stick with the 25-man roster when it is formulated next weekend, Ross admits he is excited to see those guys give it a shot each training camp.

As for this week’s upcoming camp, Ross said that most of these early workouts during are more mental than physical as the playbook is learned. Testing and teaching are the main objectives over hitting once pads come on Monday.

“Training camp to me is about learning and seeing who can pick it up the fastest and who comes together as a group,” said Ross, who spent last year coaching IFL rival Bismarck with the QC franchise dormant. “… We have all the talent. It’s about finding the guys who are smart and really want to be here.”

Ross’ coaching staff this year will have some familiar faces.

Assistants Nigel Stephens (special teams coach), Wes Baskovic (defensive line coach) and Darrick Reaves (offensive line coach) all return with Ross. Billy Jarvis joins the squad this year as assistant head coach after they were on the same staff last year with Bismarck.

IFL notes: The Indoor Football League sits at 15 teams after the Spokane Shock were terminated by the IFL board of directors earlier this week. According to reports, the club was facing multiple issues, including a dispute with its home arena.

Along with the QC club, the following teams are opening camps: Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Bismarck Bucks, Columbus (Ohio) Wild Dogs, Duke City (Albuquerque) Gladiators, Frisco (Texas) Fighters, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Massachusetts Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers, San Diego Strike, Sioux Falls (SD) Storm, Tucson Sugar Skulls and the Vegas Knight Hawks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.