IFL | QUAD CITY 48, GREEN BAY 30

IFL: Unusual scores, Alleman grad spark weird Wheelers victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Quad City Steamwheelers hit on some critical long pass plays against the Green Bay Blizzard Friday night in their Indoor Football League Eastern Division showdown.

While three E.J. Hilliard touchdown passes of 24 yards or more were huge, maybe the two biggest plays for the Steamwheelers came from an offensive lineman and a linebacker.

And those two plays proved to be pivotal as the Steamwheelers rallied for a 48-30 victory over the hosting Blizzard in the Resch Center.

QC, which beat Green Bay 49-31 in their first of three meetings two weeks ago in Moline, was trailing the hosting Blizzard 23-20 late in the third quarter. QC had just taken possession of the ball after the Blizzard missed another long field goal attempt.

A 31-yard strike from Hilliard to Mike Carrigan — the fourth long pass of the contest — flipped the field.

After a 7-yard run on first down, Hilliard was working his way toward the goal line on second down from the 6-yard line and launched himself airborne, losing the ball before hitting the turf on his way down.

Offensive lineman Hunter Nobbs was following the play and found himself in the right place at the right time to recover the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown with 1:30 left in the third quarter that gave the Wheelers a 27-23 lead after Kimo Naehu’s PAT kick.

Three plays into Green Bay’s ensuing possession, Nate Sheets totally turned the tide.

Green Bay center Anthony Wilson didn’t get the ball delivered on a shotgun snap, but somehow recovered the loose ball while standing up and started moving forward. Sheets ripped the ball from his grasp and rumbled 25 yards for a touchdown and a 34-23 QC lead as the Wheelers (5-4, 5-4 East) had grabbed all the momentum for a clear path to their second win over the Blizzard (3-6, 2-6 East) this season.

After getting a turnover on downs, the Wheelers tacked on more points from a short-field situation. Backup QB Aaron Aiken capped that with a 1-yard plunge with 7:39 left and a 41-23 lead.

Sheets then came up with an interception that led to Hilliard’s 1-yard scoring run as he went in untouched for the final QC score of the contest and a 48-23 lead.

Things were not looking good for QC early as the Blizzard jumped out to a 13-0 lead.

However, two of those first-half deep shots were connections from Hilliard to speedy receiver Mike Carrigan. On the first, Carrigan made an over-the-wall grab past the goal line for a 24-yard score on the final play of the first quarter that pulled QC to within 13-7.

The second Hilliard-Carrigan connection came on a wide-open 37-yard shot down the middle of the field. Naehu’s stretched PAT after a holding call gave QC a 14-13 lead with 6:34 left in the half.

Still, QC trailed 16-14 at halftime before a 35-yard Hilliard scoring strike to Keyvan Rudd on the first play of the third quarter.

Green Bay answered, though, to take a 23-20 lead before QC rattled off the next 28 points.

#5 Nate Sheets - 2022 Steamwheelers

Sheets

#66 Hunter Nobbs - 2022 Steamwheelers

Nobbs

