On Legends Night, the hosting Quad City Steamwheelers responded with a legendary effort.

Shane Simpson broke off two long touchdown runs in the first half. E.J. Hilliard ran for three touchdowns and threw for one. And the Wheelers found a spark on the defensive side of the ball en route to a convincing 63-35 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers in Indoor Football League action at Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday evening.

The victory was much needed for the Steamwheelers as they ended a two-game losing streak and moved to 8-5 overall, 7-4 in the Eastern Conference.

Just as importantly, the Wheelers flipped the script on the Barnstormers, who roughed up the QC squad to the tune of an 80-41 decision just last week in Des Moines.

“We wanted to show them that it wasn’t the Steamwheelers they saw last week,” said QC coach Cory Ross.

Simpson proved to be a key part of that. He rushed eight times for 117 yards and those two long scores. He also caught three Hilliard passes for 20 yards.

“It was kind of personal for me since I sat out last week,” said Simpson, who said he missed that lopsided loss while attending his grandmother’s funeral back in New Jersey. “This game was for her and I know for the team that we needed it to bounce back and get back to our ways.”

It was an impressive effort in front of a stellar group of QC legends who previously made their mark in the QC scene. Pat Angerer, Acie Earl, Mark Johnson, Pat Miletich, Chasson Randle, Julian Vander Velde, and Jamie Williams were recognized at halftime by which time the Wheelers had built a 42-23 lead.

Helping the Quad squad to a nearly perfect first half was a defense that held the 3-10 Barnstormers to just 102 yards in 21 snaps.

That defense also pitched a third-quarter shutout, stopping the Barnstormers on both possessions in the stanza – getting a stop on downs and forcing an errant 48-yard field goal attempt by Gabriel Rui, who opened the game with a deuce that gave the guests a 2-0 lead before a snap even occurred.

QC also forced three key turnovers in the first half, one of those a missed 53-yard field goal attempt.

Darreon Jackson recorded his seventh interception of the season, a pick that came in the end zone and stopped the Barnstormers inside the QC red zone.

Malik Duncan also blocked a long Rui field goal attempt and then chased down the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown that gave QC a 42-16 lead with just 67 seconds left in the half.

“I haven’t been making a lot of plays like I normally have,” said Duncan, who left the game late in the third quarter with a bruised knee that he said would be OK. “I said earlier today that this would be a day make a big play, a splash play.”

That defense, with quicker players on the line of scrimmage instead of big guys, continued its stellar play to open the second half. Samuele Hammond pressured Iowa QB Daniel Smith all over the field and newcomer Romon Morris stopped a fourth-down pass play at the QC 3-yard line to force a turnover on downs.

QC turned that into yet more offensive success with a six-paly drive that covered 47 yards and culminated in CJ Windham’s 4-yard pass from Hilliard for a 48-23 lead.

The Steamwheelers also overcame an apparent leg injury to starting center Hunter Nobbs. Joe Krall took over snapping duties, and defensive lineman Tevita Mo’unga came off the bench to help keep the offense moving.

QC gets its final off week next week, returning to host Green Bay at Vibrant Arena on July 8.