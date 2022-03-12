IFL: Wheelers roster loaded with local talent

Heading into the season opener, Quad City Steamwheelers coach Cory Ross said he liked the makeup of his team.

While trying to find the right pieces for his 25-man roster during prep week, Ross found himself also still trying to figure out who his quarterback will be.

While football pundits will say that having two quarterbacks proves you don’t have THE guy calling signals, Ross is trying to prove that theory wrong as he goes into Sunday’s 3:05 p.m. opener at Sioux Falls with two guys he feels can get the job done at QB for QC.

Aaron Aiken (6-5, 240 pounds) and David Perkins (6-2, 205), both QC newcomers, are battling for the starting job.

They were both among the 25 players to make the team’s initial roster that was finalized Friday.

Four locals are on the roster — including one who wasn’t even mentioned by the team as among those signed to camp tryouts.

Nate Sheets, a 2020 Alleman High School graduate, is on QC’s roster for Sunday’s opener. An all-around athlete for the Pioneers who was one of the program’s top offensive threats, is on the Wheelers as a 5-foot, 8-inch, 195-pound linebacker.

The linebacker corps is all local as Davenport’s Rob Jones is the only other linebacker listed.

On the offensive side, veteran QC standout Keyvan Rudd is back as a wide receiver. The 2019 All-IFL first-team selection will be on the receiving end of passes from either Aiken or Perkins.

Former Rock Island High School and William Penn University standout Amos Johnson opens the season on injured reserve along with two others.

“I have two great quarterbacks, but I’m not sure which one is going to start because that battle is really, really good,” said Ross.

On top of that, both are also battle tested in the arena game.

Aiken, who graduated from Georgetown University in 2014 and then played an extra year at Coastal Carolina that fall, played for the Carolina Cobras in the National Arena League in 2021. In six games, he completed 56.3% of his passes (67 of 119) for 786 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Perkins, a New Berlin, N.Y., native who attended Merrimack College, played last year for the Amarillo Venom in the Lone Star Series, leading the Venom into the title game.

“They both have experience; that’s the good part of having both of those quarterbacks and not having a rookie is that both have indoor experience and the game won’t be too fast for them because they’ve been in it and done pretty well in it,” said Ross.

Ross admits that having a standout QB is key to the game, and he had a good one the last time the Wheelers suited up in 2020. E.J. Hilliard, the 2019 IFL offensive player of the year, was at the reins.

Whether either Aiken or Perkins can reach that level is yet to be seen, but Ross thinks either can be key performers for the ’22 Wheelers — especially having previously played the indoor game.

“It will help a ton,” said Ross of turning experience into tangible results. “I think you grow confidence knowing you have some quarterbacks with not only the value that they add and what they bring to the table, but that added value of they’ve been here before. I think that gives the receivers confidence and the defense in general confidence that they have a signal-caller over there that they’ve seen before.”

As to what will decide who plays on Sunday? Ross was keeping that simple throughout the week of workouts leading up to the game in South Dakota.

“Just consistency,” he said. “Both have been pretty consistent but made some mental errors here and there with some errant throws. But it’s just about command of the huddle, command of the offense and just consistency and hitting the right spots and seeing the right reads.”

