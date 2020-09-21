Illinois athletes rally for fall opportunities

It’s about more than a game.
Rock Island football coach Ben Hammer and Sterling activities director Greg King were among a group of approximately 1,200 Illinois high school students, coaches, administrators and parents who rallied Saturday at the Illinois State Capitol to urge Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reverse restrictions that are impacting fall activities in the state.
Filling a Springfield intersection in front of the Capitol building, many wore team jerseys or t-shirts as they listened to speakers talk about why Illinois high school athletes deserve the same chance to compete that athletes in neighboring states have enjoyed this fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
As their peers in Iowa and other states play football and volleyball, those seasons in Illinois along with the boys soccer season have been postponed until the spring after being classified by the Illinois Department of Public Health as higher risk activities under Pritzker’s coronavirus sports guidelines.
“There were people there from all corners of the state, supporting the kids in Illinois,’’ Hammer said. “It’s not just a football thing. The decisions that have been made impact participants in all sorts of extra-curricular activities, from band students to cheerleaders and members of dance teams.’’
The Let Us Play organization’s rally was coordinated primarily by a group of football coaches led by longtime Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin coach Ken Leonard.
The rally in Springfield was one of two rallies the group held Saturday, the second taking place at the James A. Thompson Center in Chicago. A number of supporters also rallied Sunday outside of Soldier Field prior to a Chicago Bears game to draw attention to their cause.
King was impressed with the students who spoke at the rally in Springfield.
East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, a Missouri commit, and Maroa-Forsyth softball and basketball player and dance participant Hallie Mitchell, a Kentucky softball commit, delivered messages about the importance of extra-curricular activities in their lives.
“They did a great job of really driving home the point of it all, that this isn’t just about the physical aspects. Extra-curriculars are an important part of life for young people and the importance of that from a mental standpoint has largely been overlooked,’’ King said.
“There are other states that are finding ways to do things safely and there is no reason that can’t happen in Illinois.’’
Hammer said state leaders deserve credit for the way they have managed the coronavirus, but said the mental impact because of the absence of sports needs to be considered.
“The state’s numbers are better than the numbers across the country and in other Midwestern states and the leadership should be commended for that, but not having the opportunity to play the sports they love is impacting kids in other ways that needs to be addressed,’’ Hammer said.
“My personal thought is there are ways to reverse the decisions that have been made and give kids the chance to compete now.’’
King agrees, dismissing the argument that it is too late for football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons to begin.
“It can be done,’’ King said. “I’ve re-done schedules four times already and if I have the chance, I’ll re-do them a fifth time. The kids deserve it.’’
The Illinois High School Association had nothing to do with the staging of the rallies but IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told WBJC-AM in Bloomington, Ill., that he supported the message that was presented.
Anderson said he has attempted to convince governmental leaders that there are safe ways for Illinois students “to practice and compete end earn or receive all the benefits of athletic and activity participation.’’
Illinois remains one of just 11 states nationally that has delayed the high school football season until winter or spring months.
Minnesota became the latest state to reverse an earlier decision to postpone the sport until the spring on Monday when the Minnesota State High School League, the state’s governing body for prep spots, voted to reverse an Aug. 4 decision and play shortened football and volleyball seasons this fall.
That move comes after state prep sports governing bodies in Michigan and Colorado made similar reversals in recent weeks.
Objectives of the rallies in Springfield and Chicago, which both lasted around 90 minutes, center on making the same thing happen in Illinois even though Pritzker said last week he was “not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or health’’ to reverse his original edict.
Pritzker’s words left King with questions about whether a change is possible.
“I’m optimistic and pessimistic at the same time about whether it will happen,’’ King said. “Situations do change and I feel like that is the case here. It’s alright for a decision to change. For the kids impacted, I hope it does.’’
