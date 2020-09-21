Illinois athletes rally for fall opportunities

The rally in Springfield was one of two rallies the group held Saturday, the second taking place at the James A. Thompson Center in Chicago. A number of supporters also rallied Sunday outside of Soldier Field prior to a Chicago Bears game to draw attention to their cause.

King was impressed with the students who spoke at the rally in Springfield.

East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, a Missouri commit, and Maroa-Forsyth softball and basketball player and dance participant Hallie Mitchell, a Kentucky softball commit, delivered messages about the importance of extra-curricular activities in their lives.

“They did a great job of really driving home the point of it all, that this isn’t just about the physical aspects. Extra-curriculars are an important part of life for young people and the importance of that from a mental standpoint has largely been overlooked,’’ King said.

“There are other states that are finding ways to do things safely and there is no reason that can’t happen in Illinois.’’

Hammer said state leaders deserve credit for the way they have managed the coronavirus, but said the mental impact because of the absence of sports needs to be considered.