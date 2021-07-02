Kinnick Stadium will return to full capacity in 2021

Iowa will open every seat at Kinnick Stadium to fans this fall.

The university announced Friday that it plans to open all of its athletics venues to full capacity for the 2021-22 school year.

Iowa previously had limited capacity at its competitive venues to 50 percent after the Big Ten changed its COVID-related policies that restricted crowds generally to family members and gave its member schools the chance to create their own guidelines based on local situations.

"We are preparing and planning for 100 percent capacity and are excited to welcome fans back to Kinnick Stadium and all of our venues," director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement announcing the change at Iowa.

"We are coming off one of the most successful athletics seasons in program history and are looking forward to continuing that momentum. Having our fans in the stands cheering on our student-athletes will only add to the success."

The change will make all 69,250 seats available for each of Iowa's seven home football games in the 2021 season beginning with a Sept. 4 opener against Indiana.