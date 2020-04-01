Kreiter signs with New York Giants

Casey Kreiter will make the snaps in his NFL career for the New York Giants.

The NFL veteran from Central DeWitt and Iowa who spent the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos has signed a one-year contract with New York, the Giants announced Wednesday.

The agreement is contingent on Kreiter passing a physical for the Giants, something that will be conducted after the NFL lifts current travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An All-Big Ten contributor as a senior for the Hawkeyes in 2013, Kreiter snapped in 40 games for Iowa before gaining his first NFL experience with Dallas in 2014 and 2015.

He was waived late in training camp twice by the Cowboys before signing with the Broncos in 2016, playing 10 games that season before suffering a season-ending calf injury.

Kreiter played in all 58 regular-season games Denver has played since the start of the 2017 season and was selected to the Pro Bowl after being perfect in 146 snaps in 2018.

He is one of 30 former Hawkeyes under contract with NFL teams after Greg Mabin signed with Cincinnati and Adrian Clayborn with Cleveland earlier this week.

