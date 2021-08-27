Pekin’s ground game dooms Rock Island in season opener

The Rock Island High School football team was supposed to have an electric offense around quarterback Eli Reese and receiver Marieon Anderson, but it was Pekin’s offense and Kayne Tyler that stole the show in the season opener on Friday evening at Public Schools Stadium.
By halftime, Tyler had 170 yards on the ground, more than twice the amount of total yards the Rock Island offense had at the time. He finished with 279 yards and a touchdown, helping Pekin seal a 21-0 victory.
The Rock Island defense had kept the game close in the first half, though. The Dragons scored on a back corner fade from Scott Jordan to Bo Benassi as the clock ran out in the first half to take a 7-0 lead. It was just the fifth pass play compared to 30 rushes at the time.
And the Pekin rush attack didn’t stop there.
The first play of the second half was a 32-yard gain by Tyler, continuing the ground and pound theme of the first half. Later on in the drive on a third-and-10, Tyler ran for 11 yards, visibly upsetting a worn out Rocks defense. Two plays later it was 14-0.
A fumble late in the third quarter gave the Rocks some much needed momentum, but a failed jet sweep to Anderson that resulted in a 7-yard loss stalled a promising drive that had reached midfield. Pekin and Tyler responded with a 42-yard touchdown run to put away the game at the start of the fourth.
Reese struggled to find open receivers all night against Pekin’s zone defense. The senior quarterback finished the night 7 for 18 for 111 yards with two interceptions. The only true bright spot for the Rocks’ offense was running back Xander George. The 5-foot, 11-inch senior had 63 yards on the ground and was seemingly the only one able to move the ball in the second half for the Rocks. However, he left the game with an apparent leg injury in the third quarter.
Penalties also plagued Rock Island. On a crucial 4th down with the score still tied in the first half, Reese completed a 30-yard pass to Anderson all the way down to the Pekin 11-yard line, but a pass interference call brought it back. It was one of eight penalties the Rocks had on the night, six on the offensive side.
Rock Island will be back in action against Alleman at 7:30 Friday on the road.