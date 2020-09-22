Process unchanged, but virus complicates picks

“And, based on whatever body of work is before us – and it will be different this year – but whatever body of work is before us we’re going to select the best four teams.’’

Barta said there is no getting around that things will be different in terms of the resumes of potential teams in the mix.

However, the objective of the selection committee he is chairing for the first time this season will remain unchanged.

“I have a lot of confidence in the 13 people in that room,’’ Barta said. “They have a lot of knowledge. They’re going to watch every game and we’re going to come out with the top four teams and then our full rankings as well.’’

One of the things Barta said he talked about with the committee when it met last month was to fulfill obligations to observe and study during the opening weeks of what is shaping up to be a unique season but not to reach conclusions at this early date.

“What we have all agreed to is we’re not going to play out hypotheticals on September 17th. What we’re going to do is see what we’re looking at in our first week (of meetings in early November). We’ll see how much the body of work has accumulated across the board and see what we’re dealing with,’’ Barta said.