Process unchanged, but virus complicates picks

Assembling a four-team field for the College Football Playoff typically is accompanied by its share of tough calls.
Assembling a four-team field for the College Football Playoff in a season impacted by COVID-19 only adds a complex layer of issues to the challenge.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta chairs the 13-member selection committee whose task is to put together pairings for national semifinal games that will be announced on Dec. 20.
Things will be different this year as the group puts together its weekly rankings, beginning in early November, which will ultimately lead toward determining the playoff field in mid-December.
With schedules being interrupted already by coronavirus issues, it is entirely possible that the group could be comparing a team that completes a 10-game schedule with one which ends up having just seven games on its resume through no fault of its own.
All of that will be on the plate for consideration by the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Barta said during a video conference Thursday that the selection process will remain unchanged.
“You’ve heard me say this before, but it’s true and it’s still going to be in play. We’re going to take the protocols, and we’re going to meet every week, and we’re going to have 13 people in the room, and they’re going to have watched every team play,’’ Barta said.
“And, based on whatever body of work is before us – and it will be different this year – but whatever body of work is before us we’re going to select the best four teams.’’
Barta said there is no getting around that things will be different in terms of the resumes of potential teams in the mix.
However, the objective of the selection committee he is chairing for the first time this season will remain unchanged.
“I have a lot of confidence in the 13 people in that room,’’ Barta said. “They have a lot of knowledge. They’re going to watch every game and we’re going to come out with the top four teams and then our full rankings as well.’’
One of the things Barta said he talked about with the committee when it met last month was to fulfill obligations to observe and study during the opening weeks of what is shaping up to be a unique season but not to reach conclusions at this early date.
“What we have all agreed to is we’re not going to play out hypotheticals on September 17th. What we’re going to do is see what we’re looking at in our first week (of meetings in early November). We’ll see how much the body of work has accumulated across the board and see what we’re dealing with,’’ Barta said.
At that point, Barta said the group will start to make assessments as it puts together the first of its weekly polls.
“But prior to that, we’re not going to guess how many games everybody is going to play,’’ he said. “We’re going to let it accumulate and then once we get together, we’ll start evaluating what is in front of us.’’
