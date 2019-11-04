Keyvan Rudd considered returning to Oregon and a job in the North American headquarters of shoe giant adidas.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers' 27-year-old hometown star was going to sit out the 2020 season, maybe retire for good without an Indoor Football League team near Portland.
But then Rudd reached out for the advice of one of his heroes, fellow Davenport Central alum and retired NFL great Roger Craig, and the choice became clear.
"I still have the motor to play, so why not?" Rudd said Monday. "Especially with my guys back."
Rudd and fellow All-IFL receiver Quentin Pedroza both have re-signed with the Wheelers, following quickly on the heels of quarterback E.J. Hilliard, with the IFL's 2019 Offensive Player of the Year rejoining for a third season, too, just last week.
With Rudd and Pedroza both ranking among the IFL's receiving leaders, Q-C's offense was arguably the league's most-explosive last season.
Rudd finished with 52 grabs for 925 yards and 17 touchdowns; Pedroza added 63 catches, 918 yards and 25 TDs. Even so, the Wheelers just missed the playoffs at 6-8 after suffering a string of last-minute losses, including the regular-season finale with a postseason spot going to the winner.
Together in 2018, the trio made the relaunched Wheelers a playoff team in Champions Indoor Football. Pedroza also was the IFL's 2019 Man of the Year for his community service.
"Everything was up in the air for all of us as far as other opportunities," Rudd said, with Hilliard and Pedroza teased by training-camp spots in the revived XFL this spring. "But we all talked about it and figured third time is the charm. We've got some unfinished business."
Besides Rudd and the 26-year-old Pedroza, the Wheelers also added in the last week six rookies and a second-year pro to a receiving corps that already included former NFL project Speedy Noil.
Londell Lee, from Division I Tennessee-Martin, caught passes from former Q-C quarterback Dillon Turner last season at CIF Sioux City.
Odell Spencer (Bowling Green) also owns a major-college pedigree. The other rookies are all Division II standouts — Chris Robb (Southwest Baptist), J.T Stokes (Wingate), Tre Harvey (East Central), Zeecheus Roberson (Albany), Rashawn Dickerson (Charleston).
"With what Key and Q have done, I want them to build on that, not get complacent," Q-C coach Cory Ross said. "There's still things in their game they have to work on so we can be better and so they can get a shot at the next levels.
"It takes more than one big game or big catch to get to the XFL, CFL or NFL. It takes a level of consistency. Competition is the way we keep getting better."
"We have a line of young bucks coming in that are hungry and humble. It's great as a coach knowing we have a quarterback and a couple of receivers coming back that know our system and can help take all of us to the next level starting Day 1."
Ross said the next offseason step in solidifying the offensive line and shoring up the secondary as the Wheelers steam toward the start of training camp in February.
"We have a lot of receivers coming into camp, so that competition is going to be great," Ross said. "We're trying to get some other spots there, too, so guys understand it's no cake walk because you were on the team last year. We didn't make the playoffs, so we're going to bring in the competition to make it this time."
