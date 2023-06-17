DES MOINES – In the first meeting between the two Indoor Football League rivals in the Hawkeye state, the Quad City Steamwheelers took control early in the game and rolled to an easy 26-point blowout victory over the Iowa Barnstormers.

In Saturday’s rematch at the Wells Fargo Arena, the two teams on opposite sides of the standings watched a different script play out.

The hosting Barnstormers jumped out to the early lead in this one and never let up, scoring a season-high in points in an 80-41 victory over the Steamwheelers.

QC, which beat Iowa 60-34 in May, only caught up once after the first quarter in its most lopsided loss of the season.

The loss in the Eastern Conference battle was QC’s second straight and dropped the Wheelers to 7-5, 6-4 in the conference ahead of a rematch with Iowa on Saturday at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Iowa (3-9, 3-8 Eastern Conference) won its second straight game and had new quarterback Daniel Smith to thank for it. He found receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez for three touchdown strikes that covered 7, 28 and 24 yards. Antonio Wimbush added four scoring runs and caught a 3-yard pass from Smith, who finished the game completing 26 of 39 passes for 292 yards against a QC defense that continues to struggle.

Smith iced the victory with a 32-yard scramble with 4:24 left in the game.

Iowa kicker Gabriel Rui also was a major factor in the contest, as he scored 20 points with the help of four deuces on kickoffs.

Iowa outgained QC 357-268 and did so with 24 more offensive snaps than QC.

The Barnstormers used a couple of long possessions in the first half to set the tone and get on top. QC’s offense didn’t help itself either, failing to score on four possessions – two of those on downs and the others on a fumble and an interception. QC also failed to cover a kickoff that bounced off an upright and was recovered by the hosts at QC 3-yard line.

QC took its second and final lead of the game late in the second quarter when defensive lineman Krystapher Oakley blocked a long field goal attempt and completed the scoop-and-score from 24 yards out. QC failed on the ensuing two two-point conversions – getting a second try on an Iowa penalty, but led 20-19 with :30 left in the half.

Iowa, though, came right back and answered with a quick score when new QB Daniel Smith hit Gonzalez with a 7-yard scoring strike with seven seconds left in the half for a 26-20 halftime lead.

Iowa made a huge statement early in the third quarter when it scored on the first play of the half. It was again Smith and Gonzalez hooking up for a 28-yard TD with 14:22 left in the frame.

After kicking the point-after, Rui added his second two-point deuce on the ensuing kickoff and Iowa’s lead was suddenly 35-20.

QC failed to answer on its ensuing possession despite having a first-and-goal inside the Iowa 5.

Hilliard scored on two rushing touchdowns and hit receiver C.J. Windham for scores on plays of 30 and 10 yards. He and Jerron McGaw teamed for a 29-yard pass in the fourth.

Hilliard finished 14-of-25 for 216 yards passing with two interceptions to counter his three TDs.