IFL: Bismarck Bucks (3-10) at Quad City Steamwheelers (6-6)

Friday: 7:05 p.m. at TaxSlayer Center, Moline

Promotion: Kids Night, with all fans 15 and younger able to receive free admission with a paid adult thanks to VanDerGinst Law.

Series: QC won the previous two meetings this season. The Wheelers dominated in a 36-17 win in North Dakota in the first meeting and then needed a furious second-half rally to pull out a 47-44 victory at the TaxSlayer Center last month.

QC notes: The Quad City Steamwheelers return from an off week and begin a four-game stretch of must-win contests to close out the season. Sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Division, the Wheelers, who have dropped two straight, can’t afford a loss if they hope to earn one of the four playoff spots out of the East. … Even with a much-needed off week to heal some bumps and bruises, QC still had to add some players to the roster this week. Defensive backs David Tolentino and Antwan Smith along with defensive lineman Noah Lyles have been added to the roster. … Coach Cory Ross said that DB Jevaughn Codlin is done for the year with a knee injury and Jayvon Wright was released as was former Bettendorf High School standout Raekwon Jefferson. Offensive lineman Vernon Sainvil saw action two weeks ago in Green Bay. With Kimo Naehu ready to return from an injury, emergency kicker Jacob Stytz was also released this week. … RB Kerrion Moore, the heart of the QC offense, remains on short-term IR because of a knee injury, meaning Davenport's Rob Jones will get more touches.

Game notes: Bismarck comes in on an eight-game losing streak, but five of those setbacks have been by 10 points or fewer. … This will be a different looking Bismarck club that lines up for the third meeting as former QB Jayru Campbell and been released and kicker Chase Allbaugh has been placed on short-term IR. … Giovanni Sanders replaced Campbell in last week’s 49-44 loss to Sioux Falls, a game in which Sanders completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards and one TD. He also rushed for 31 yards and two scores. … Bismarck averages 34.0 points per game and allows 41.4. QC averages 39.6 points per game and allows 38.7.

Poll glance: In the Week 14 coaches poll, QC dropped another two spots to No. 9, while Bismarck is 12th in the 14-team league.

QC coach Cory Ross: “Bismarck comes in wanting to get a win and they’ve been playing some great football; losing at the end of games. It’s hard to beat a team three times, but this is a must win; we’ve gotta keep it going. Every game moving forward is going to be a must-win for us.”

Next: The Wheelers are jumping on the jet and flying off to Nevada for next Friday’s cross-over game against the Vegas Night Hawks (5-7) in Henderson, Nev. Kickoff inside The Dollar Loan Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central

— Tom Johnston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.