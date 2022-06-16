IFL: Naehu finds inspiration from son to keep kicking

Professional athletes can look to any number of places for motivation to play well in a certain situation or game.

Quad City Steamwheelers kicker Kimo Naehu doesn’t have to look very far to find reasons to keep his Indoor Football League career going, just into the eyes of his 8-year-old special-needs son.

“I played in the Arena League for a while, played in China; I wanted to get to the NFL like a lot of guys,” said Naehu. “I hit a point where I wanted to have a family and I put football on hold.

“My son had a birth injury and almost didn’t make it, and that put me in a funk. The only thing that really pulled me out of it was my competitive nature; that was the thing that was dying to come out through all that trauma.”

Now, Naehu said that he is playing football for his son, who will never have a chance to follow in his dad’s footsteps as a result of issues stemming from the birth incident.

The road has hardly been easy for the native Hawaiian, who is actually in his second stint in the Quad-Cities and set to return for Friday’s home game against Bismarck at the TaxSlayer Center after missing two games with a hip injury.

But what makes his story even more amazing is that he is now 42 years old and playing in his 20th professional season.

When he announced that, he proudly displayed the No. 20 on his jersey and with a smile said “I’m wearing No. 20 on purpose.”

“At my age, it’s an opportunity,” said Naehu. “Opportunities are so few and far between these days with so many guys. So if there is an opportunity, I have to take advantage of it.”

The strong-legged kicker has more than taken advantage of his latest opportunity. Despite being older than many of the fans watching him, Naehu has made 50% of his field goals — hitting 12 of 24 — which is the second-best percentage in the league of anyone with more than 10 attempts. His long is 44 yards and he even added a deuce in one game this season — knocking a kickoff through the uprights in the final 60 seconds of that game.

But QC coach Cory Ross appreciates another aspect of Naehu’s game.

“His onside kicks are special and he does a great job of getting us an opportunity to get the ball right there on offense and he’s also very accurate on kicking field goals when we get the ball down for him,” said Ross. “… It’s great having him back.”

Naehu’s athletic career has been like a made-for-TV movie with unexpected twists and plot turns that really could seemingly only be found in a film script. And that includes a situation during his first stint in the Quad-Cities for the 2006 and ’07 seasons. As the result of a late-night situation involving a teammate that he said he was trying to defuse, Naehu ended up in the hospital with a concussion and missed four games before returning for a playoff run.

“It was a pretty significant brain injury,” said Naehu, who said he really likes the area despite that part of his history here.

A soccer player growing up, he said he was a defensive specialist in high school, earning himself a college scholarship as a defensive back for Bethel College in Kansas.

But after one semester and feeling home-sick in the Heartland, he headed back to the islands where his future changed in a storybook manner.

“Hawaii had an AF2 team and a bunch of my friends were playing, so I went to go watch practice,” said Naehu. “I was just messing around with them after practice and the coach said, ‘You want to try to kick?’ I was like, ‘What?’

“We were just messing around rugby style and I kicked in practice. He asked me if I wanted to kick for the team that weekend.”

That was in 2002 and he said he kicked in “90-some games straight after that” as he bounced around to a number of teams, taking advantage of the opportunity to get out of what he said was “the poor side of the island.”

And 20 years later, the 1997 Waipahu High School graduate is still kicking.

“For somebody my age, it’s rare,” said Naehu of still being able to suit up and be effective. “And to be able to be as effective as I’ve been throughout the season has been a blessing.

“For me, it’s like once it starts dying off and my body tells me to stop, then I’ll know it’s time. But it’s been ramping up this season and I really want to try to help these guys win one (championship).”

