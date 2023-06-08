Quad City Steamwheelers (7-3) at Green Bay Blizzard (5-5)
When: Friday, 7:05 p.m., Resch Center in Green Bay
Upcoming event: The Steamwheelers are holding their Summer Bash on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Zeke’s Island Café (5117 Competition Drive, Bettendorf) near the TBK Sports Complex. Food and drink specials will be featured along with games for the entire family. Players will be available for autographs.
Game notes: This is a huge Eastern Conference battle. QC is is 6-2 and in second place in the conference behind 4-1 Frisco, which it doesn’t play in the regular season. Green Bay is 4-5 in conference play and in fifth place chasing a playoff spot. … QC holds a 4-2 edge in head-to-head meetings since joining the IFL. … The two teams just met just two weeks ago with QC holding on for a 63-56 shootout victory at Vibrant Arena. … The last time these squads met in Green Bay, the hosts logged a 31-13 upset of QC. … The Steamwheelers check in at No. 4 in this week’s coaches poll and the Blizzard are just behind at No. 9. … Since their last meeting, Green Bay acquired hulking offensive lineman Louis Chandler. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Memphis, Tenn., native has IFL experience with Duke City and Vegas, from whom was acquired in a trade. … QC is fourth in the IFL, averaging 52.0 points per game, while the Blizzard are seventh, averaging 47.5 ppg. QC’s defense is seventh in the 14-team league, allowing 46.8 points per game and Green Bay is eighth, allowing 47.2 points an outing.
— Compiled by Tom Johnston