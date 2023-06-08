Quad City Steamwheelers (7-3) at Green Bay Blizzard (5-5)

Game notes: This is a huge Eastern Conference battle. QC is is 6-2 and in second place in the conference behind 4-1 Frisco, which it doesn’t play in the regular season. Green Bay is 4-5 in conference play and in fifth place chasing a playoff spot. … QC holds a 4-2 edge in head-to-head meetings since joining the IFL. … The two teams just met just two weeks ago with QC holding on for a 63-56 shootout victory at Vibrant Arena. … The last time these squads met in Green Bay, the hosts logged a 31-13 upset of QC. … The Steamwheelers check in at No. 4 in this week’s coaches poll and the Blizzard are just behind at No. 9. … Since their last meeting, Green Bay acquired hulking offensive lineman Louis Chandler. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Memphis, Tenn., native has IFL experience with Duke City and Vegas, from whom was acquired in a trade. … QC is fourth in the IFL, averaging 52.0 points per game, while the Blizzard are seventh, averaging 47.5 ppg. QC’s defense is seventh in the 14-team league, allowing 46.8 points per game and Green Bay is eighth, allowing 47.2 points an outing.