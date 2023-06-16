QC transactions: The Steamwheelers can get linebacker Nate Sheets back in action for this game. The former Alleman High School standout was injured on the opening series of the team’s second game back in March and was just released from the injured reserve list this week. … Since last Friday’s 45-38 setback on the road at Green Bay, QC has also made a couple of other player moves. Defensive back Chris Thomas, who was recently signed, has been placed on short-term IR, as has Rock Island running back Amos Johnson, who has one rushing attempt for six yards in the three games he has played this season for the Wheelers.

Game notes: Since QC came into the Indoor Football League in 2019, it has split six meetings against the Barnstormers, winning the last two – each by double-digit margins. … This Eastern Conference battle is key for the Steamwheelers in their playoff chase. QC is 6-3 in the conference and tied for second with Massachusetts (8-3, 6-3 Eastern Conference) behind Frisco (9-2, 5-1). … This is the second of three meetings with Iowa this season, the third coming next Saturday at Vibrant Arena at The Mark to close the back-to-back meetings. QC won the first meeting, also in Des Moines, 60-34 the first weekend of May. In that game, QC led 41-7 at halftime as WR CJ Wyndham caught three TD tosses from QB EJ Hilliard. … The Barnstormers come in off just their second win of the season, a 48-40 road victory over expansion Tulsa. In that game two weeks ago and ahead of a bye week, Daniel Smith (6-1, 205, Miles College) took over at quarterback, becoming Iowa’s fifth signal caller this season. While completing 16 of 24 passes for 198 yards without an interception, Smith threw four TDs – one to Antonio Wimbush, who also rushed for two scores in that contest. ... DB Jadarius Byrd, who opened the season with the Steamwheelers, was signed by the Barnstormers earlier this month. … QC is fifth in scoring in the IFL, averaging 50.7 points per game and is eighth in defense, allowing 46.6 ppg. Iowa is last in both offense (37.5 ppg) and defense (53.0) in the 14-team league.