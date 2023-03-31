When: Saturday, 7:05 p.m., Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Promotions: It is union/trades night at Vibrant Arena, sponsored by Crawford Company. Tickets are $5 for union members.

QC transactions: With a shoulder injury hampering starter Nate Sheets, QC inked linebacker Marquis Hendrix, who was a 2021 All-Rookie linebacker for Sioux Falls. WR Londell Lee refused to report to QC.

Around the league: QC was tabbed at No. 7 in this week’s coaches poll that endured a huge shakeup with Arizona losing. Top-ranked in the first poll, the Rattlers followed their 60-53 victory over QC with a 47-46 setback to the Bay Area Panthers and dropped to No. 3 in this week’s poll behind Frisco and Bay Area. … Former Steamwheeler DB Kendell Jefferson was released by the Tucson Sugar Skulls this week. … Arizona’s three-time MVP quarterback Drew Powell was placed on short-term IR with what the team called an upper-body injury. … Jorge Reyna, who started eight games for San Diego last year, was on the Rattler’s roster. Arizona signed eight-time IFL champ Chris Dixon as well.

Game notes: This is the season opener for Sioux Falls as well as the Eastern Conference opener for both clubs. … This is the first of three meetings between QC and the Storm. … With Nate Sheets sidelined, the Wheelers had a new look to two-thirds of the kicking team last week. Samuele Hammond took over for Sheets snapping the ball and WR Mike Carrigan replaced QB E.J. Hilliard as holder for Chase Allbaugh. "We just want to make sure he is comfortable with whoever is out there with him," said QC coach Cory Ross of Allbaugh, who made all seven PAT kicks Week 2 after a rough opening weekend. ... The Steamwheelers are averaging 51 points per game and allowing 53 points through two games. … QC averages 248.5 yards offense and allows 253.0. … QC QB E.J. Hilliard leads the IFL with 13 touchdowns (7 rush, 6 pass; both tops in each category). … WR C.J. Windham leads the league in receiving yardage (132). … DB Darreon Jackson has 14 tackles, ranking him second in the league in stops.

About the Storm: Quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. returns to Sioux Falls as the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (3,582) and rushing touchdowns (128). He also ranks second in franchise history in pass completions (913), passing yards (11,383) and touchdown passes (230). … DL Undraez Lilly finished second in the IFL last season with 9.5 sacks and will be a focus of QC’s veteran offensive line. … Sioux Falls has veteran leadership as coach Kurtiss Riggs enters his 19th season leading the club. He has led the Storm to 11 IFL titles, the last coming in 2016 to end a run of six straight crowns.

Coach Cory Ross: "We don't know much about them since they haven't played yet, but they do have the same coach. Not sure how much they will change what they like to do because it has worked for them. They brought in some different players, so they might make some adjustments. This is the third game this season that we, as a coaching staff, have not been able to get the team down and be ready for what they have been able to show. We just have to be able to make adjustments and find a way to get the win at home."

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston