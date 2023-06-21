Having lost two straight Indoor Football League games and three of their last four, the Quad City Steamwheelers are hoping to get back to their winning ways Saturday evening at Vibrant Arena.

With the playoffs looming in less than a month and only three regular-season games remaining, the Wheelers are in a precarious position in the playoff race.

The Wheelers (7-5, 6-4 Eastern Conference) are third in the conference race and just a half-game ahead of Sioux Falls and Green Bay in the race for one of four playoff spots.

QC has lost all four conference games this season on the road, including a setback to Green Bay (45-38), a team the Wheelers play on July 8 back at home.

“I told the guys that we’re not in panic mode yet,” said QC coach Cory Ross at Wednesday’s media gathering at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. “But I do want them to understand how important each game is.”

Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. kickoff against Eastern Conference foe Iowa (3-9, 3-8 East) carries even more importance after getting whooped 80-41 by the Barnstormes this past Saturday in Des Moines.

“When we get our head beat in by 40, it’s kind of shocking at first,” said wide receiver Keyvan Rudd. “That’s the most we’ve ever lost to a team since our return; the most we had ever lost by was like 17. That was an eye-opener. All the teams in the league are playing good football even though their records may not show that.”

It will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams that have traded blowout victories. QC raced to a 60-34 win in the first meeting, also at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We have a chance, more so just remind ourselves that we are a good football team,” added Rudd. “We’ve got nothing to prove to the league or prove to any outsiders, but more so we stay intact with who we are as a football team.”

Rudd and fellow offensive standout E.J. Hilliard relish the thought of getting another shot at Iowa just seven days after the lopsided blowout setback.

“It’s great; it’s awesome. It’s the last game for the tiebreaker,” said Rudd of the quick turnaround. “… Right now, they are just playing the party pooper. They are playing good football and have a chance to ruin or dis-lodge playoff hopes or where people want to be at with their remaining schedule. But we’re not falling for that trap – again.”

Hilliard called last week’s loss an apparition. The offense struggled as Hilliard played poorly after not practicing ahead of last week’s game as he suffered from what Ross called migraine headaches all week. Ross admonished the defense for “not tackling” and special teams play for not being very special.

"When you try to take a game off, that's what happens; we let a team like that put 80 on us," said Ross, noting uncharacteristic mistakes from his club. "They played well."

Hilliard said the team must keep the humbling loss in perspective and get back to work.

“You just have to prepare the same way you prepared when you won seven games,” said QC’s all-league quarterback. “Not much really changed. You just need to go in and clean up a few more things that would get swept under the rug when you’re winning.”

Which led to Ross admitting the importance of this quick rematch.

"I'm going to try my best to get them ready," he said.