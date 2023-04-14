Game notes: This will be the first meeting between these two teams. The Steamwheelers have won two in a row since their season-opening defeat, including a 36-34 victory over Sioux Falls on April 1. Tulsa, the IFL's newest franchise, has opened with losses to Frisco (35-13) and Duke City (57-36). ... Tulsa linebacker Jordan Jones is a player to watch. The 2022 CIF Defensive Rookie of the Year with the Omaha Beef, Jones had 11 tackles in his IFL debut. ... Quad City quarterback E.J. Hilliard threw four touchdown passes, two to Keyvan Rudd and two to C.J. Windham, in the team's last outing. Windham has been the Steamwheelers' top target with 10 grabs for 162 yards and three scores. Hilliard ranks sixth in total offense in the IFL through three games at 185 yards per game. ... Steamwheelers linebacker Marquis Hendrix had 10 tackles in the team's last game. The 34 points were the fewest QC has allowed in its last 10 games dating back to last season.