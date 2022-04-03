IFL: Steamwheelers fall to defending league champ Pirates

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Quad City Steamwheelers had some success in the middle two quarters against the Massachusetts Pirates in Sunday’s matinee as coach Cory Ross got to see some good things out of both of his quarterbacks.

However, the defending Indoor Football League champ Pirates used a strong start and a solid finish to roll to a 36-25 victory over the Steamwheelers on the blue Phoenix Field turf at the DCU Center.

The Pirates, who won their 13th straight game, scored the first 14 points of the game to take a lead they only lost once, at 19-17 in the third. The hosts then rattled off 19 straight points late in the third and early in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Video reviews took away two potential Steamwheeler scores. One came when Jaylin Swan recovered a fumble after Naquez Pringle sacked Massachusetts quarterback Alejandro Bennifield in the end zone. The other came when Mike Carrigan caught a tipped pass in the end zone, but it was ruled the ball touched the turf as he attempted to cradle it in his outstretched fingertips.

"That absolutely would have changed the game," Ross said of the defensive possession or score on Swan's recovery. "Those two possessions were tough. The first (possession of the game) and not being able to score and going for it on fourth down and not being able to capitalize was rough as well."

Massachusetts scored the first two times it had the ball and sandwiched touchdowns around QC’s first possession that reached the Pirates 2-yard line before stalling out and resulting in a turnover on downs.

Despite facing that 14-0 deficit, QC kept battling. Two Kimo Naheu field goals (25 and 43 yards) helped settle the offense. Then starting quarterback David Perkins connected with Isaiah Grice on a 21-yard scoring strike with 47 seconds left in the second quarter to pull QC within 17-13 at halftime.

"I'm proud of all these guys; we fought back and didn't quit," said Ross, noting penalties and mistakes then mounted in the second half. "We were losing our heads a little bit."

The Steamwheelers (1-2) showed a different look in the third quarter. Ross, still evaluating his quarterback position, put in Aaron Aiken to run the offense in the second half.

In his first drive of the game, Aiken found Londell Lee for a 3-yard scoring strike to cap a seven-play, 32-yard drive. A bad snap from center on the ensuing PAT resulted in a Naheu incomplete pass and a 19-17 Wheelers lead with 8:44 left in the third.

That advantage went away quickly, though, as Thomas Owens answered with two Massachusetts touchdowns — scoring strikes of 28 and 8 yards from Bennifield. Owens finished with five receptions for 77 yards and had a 5-yard rushing TD.

An Aiken interception and another turnover on downs thwarted any chance the Wheelers had of rallying.

Bennified (12 of 18 passing for 146 yards, three TDs) then added to the Pirates’ run and he scored on a short scamper with 55 seconds left in regulation.

Working those final seconds, QC scored on the game’s final play as Aiken rambled in from 3-yards out.

Ross said Sunday's play did nothing to help determine his quarterback situation.

Perkins finished 6 of 13 passing for 71 yards and Aiken was 8 of 13 for 92 yards. Aiken also presented a different look to QC’s offense as he led the team with 35 yards rushing on seven carries. Both missed some open passes and weren't in synch with receivers on other plays that could have flipped the script.

"The competition just continues and is going to get bigger," Ross said. "We've got to find the guy who is going to completely take over and have the confidence to do so."

Kerrion Moore led QC’s offense, totaling 106 yards. He had six carries for 18 yards rushing, caught four passes for 76 yards and added one kickoff return for 12 yards.

Massachusetts running back Martez Carter had eight rushes for 66 yards.

