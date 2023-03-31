The last time Marquis Hendrix was on the football turf inside Vibrant Arena he was tackling Quad City Steamwheelers quarterback E.J. Hilliard on the final play of a game that secured an overtime victory for the Sioux Falls Storm.

This week, Hendrix returned to that same field as a member of the Steamwheelers and is hoping to help his new club beat his old one.

And he couldn’t be happier with this move being the next step in his professional football career.

“Quad City had a great history and strong teams in the past,” said Hendrix, who signed with the Wheelers this past weekend. “It’s a rich history here and I love it.”

He admitted that Saturday will be a bit unique playing against his old team at 7:05 p.m., but also feels that can be a huge advantage with all of his inside knowledge of the Storm franchise.

“I was in Sioux Falls for two years and I know everything about the organization,” he said. “Coach Riggs is a great guy. It’s wonderful to know that all the wars I’ve been through and knowing the guys have me ready to play on Saturday.”

Hendrix, who made his way to the Quad-Cities this past weekend when the team was in San Diego for its second game of the season, practiced with the Wheelers for the first time on Wednesday.

“It went good, I was flying around,” he said with a smile. “I still have a lot to learn, but I’m catching up to speed and will be ready to go.

"I’m just coming in and learning the playbook and getting as many reps as I can right now. I’ll watch film on Sioux Falls and be a sponge and gain as much knowledge as I can from my coaches and teammates.”

Coach Cory Ross and those teammates — some of whom he is very familiar with — have liked what they have seen out of the newest addition to the roster.

Ross loves what the 26-year-old restricted free agent brings to his club.

“He’s been flying around; new energy is what you call that,” Ross said of Hendrix. “He doesn’t have training-camp legs so he’s flying around right now. … He looks good right now. He adds to our special teams, and he brings a physicality to our defense.

“I’m going to be excited to see him play; I hope he keeps his emotions in touch playing against his old team.”

While with his old team, the Florida native and second-team prep all-stater accrued some valuable experience and built on a solid college base.

The two-time All-MEAC second-team linebacker at Bethune-Cookman University was named one of 16 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award for top college linebacker in the country in his senior season.

In his rookie season in Sioux Falls, he was voted to the IFL All-Rookie team as a defensive back when he averages 6.5 tackles per game, second in the league.

Ross is hoping to see some of that production here, especially with 2022 All-Rookie selection Nate Sheets nursing a shoulder injury that will reportedly keep him out of Saturday’s game.

“It was a decision we made once training camp ended, and we had some guys banged up — Sheets had been dealing with his shoulder and groin for a long time,” Ross said of inking Hendrix. “We wanted to be prepared if something happened. Crazy as it is, something happened and we are where we are.”

His addition will help the Wheelers tremendously. Sheets was the only true linebacker on the roster, and his injury forced veteran defensive back Malik Duncan up a level in last week’s 49-47 victory over San Diego.

Hendrix’s presence now moved Duncan back to his more normal position where he can see the entire field and be more helpful in calling the defense.

“He’s just going to bring some extra energy, especially playing against his old team,” Duncan said of Hendrix. “He brings more passion and the more passion we have out there, the more dangerous we will be.”

Hendrix said he couldn’t be happier with where he is and sporting the QC colors. He admitted that he can’t wait to make his season debut, even with the odd circumstances of playing against the Storm.

“It’s going to be a little different, playing my former team,” he admitted. “I’ve got a couple teammates over there that are still my good buddies.

"This is one that I’ve got circled on my calendar.”