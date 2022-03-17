Iowa Barnstormers at QC Steamwheelers

Friday: 7:05 p.m. at TaxSlayer Center, Moline
TV: goifl.com
Storyline: The Wheelers (0-1) play their first home game in the Indoor Football League since the 2019 season. Shuttered in 2020 and 2021 by the COIVD-19 pandemic and subsequent fallout, QC is finally back in action and playing the rival Iowa Barnstormers (0-0).
News & notes: Former Rock Island High School standout running back Amos Johnson will not be active this week for the Steamwheelers. He has been sidelined by a concussion incurred during training camp. The former William Penn University player said he is hoping to be ready to go when the Wheelers return to action after a bye week. ... Iowa coach Dave Mogensen is in his first year with the Des Moines-based club, but has been involved with the indoor game since 2008. He most recently served as the assistant general manager and director of player personnel for the Albany Empire of the National Arena League (NAL) throughout the 2021 season, helping that franchise to the NAL championship.
Coaches poll: There was some shakeup in the weekly coaches poll that came out this week after the first four games of the IFL season. Massachusetts and Arizona remained in the top two spots and are now followed by Duke City, Sioux Falls, Frisco, Tucson, Vegas, Bismarck, Northern Arizona, Iowa, Bay Area, San Diego, Quad City and Green Bay.
Next: The Wheelers are back in action, Sunday, April 3, facing the Massachusetts Pirates in a 12:05 p.m. contest in Worcester, Ma.