Iowa Barnstormers at QC Steamwheelers

Storyline: The Wheelers (0-1) play their first home game in the Indoor Football League since the 2019 season. Shuttered in 2020 and 2021 by the COIVD-19 pandemic and subsequent fallout, QC is finally back in action and playing the rival Iowa Barnstormers (0-0).

News & notes: Former Rock Island High School standout running back Amos Johnson will not be active this week for the Steamwheelers. He has been sidelined by a concussion incurred during training camp. The former William Penn University player said he is hoping to be ready to go when the Wheelers return to action after a bye week. ... Iowa coach Dave Mogensen is in his first year with the Des Moines-based club, but has been involved with the indoor game since 2008. He most recently served as the assistant general manager and director of player personnel for the Albany Empire of the National Arena League (NAL) throughout the 2021 season, helping that franchise to the NAL championship.