Missed opportunities costly for Wheelers

FRISCO, Texas — The Quad City Steamwheelers can't say they didn't have opportunities to win Saturday's matchup against the first-place Frisco Fighters.

The Steamwheelers led by 10 points deep into in the fourth quarter, had a potential game-winning field goal go wide and had a chance to win in overtime with a touchdown and an extra point.

In the end, though, the Fighters rallied to knock the Wheelers down a peg in the IFL playoff picture, winning 50-44 in two overtimes.

The Wheelers fell to 8-7, 7-7 in their conference while Sioux Falls won to tie the Wheelers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Steamwheelers finish the regular season with a home matchup against the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.

The game had looked well in hand for the Wheelers when QC took advantage of a short field off a failed onside kick to go up 37-27 on a Mike Carrigan touchdown with eight minutes left.

However, Blake Sims, who had scored the touchdown preceding the onside kick, ran in another touchdown, and the Wheelers' next drive ended with their third turnover of the night. The QC defense held, but the field goal tied the game 37-37 with less than a minute left.

QC kicker Kimo Naehu then missed a field goal as time expired, sending the contest to overtime.

Both teams scored in the first overtime and after another Sims rushing touchdown the Fighters decided to go for two and failed.

QC couldn't take advantage, however, as Hilliard's fourth-down pass fell incomplete giving the win to Frisco.

The teams went back and forth to open the game trading quarterback keepers, as QC's E.J. Hilliard answered a touchdown by Frisco's TJ Edwards with one of his own to tie the game at 7.

The quarterbacks then took to the air.

Edwards' touchdown pass to Sheldon Augustine made it 14-7 Frisco before Hilliard hit Mike Carrigan at the 9 yard-line and Carrigan eluded two Frisco defenders to tie the game at 14.

Hilliard and Keyvon Rudd connected for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Wheelers their first lead of the game at 21-14, a score that held going into halftime.