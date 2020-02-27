Ross hopes to push offensive stars to be even better

JT Stokes, a wide receiver from Wingate (N.C.) University, was one of the standouts of the team’s opening practice. Tre Harvey, who Ross describes as "a hybrid type player," also looked good. Cleveland native Rashawn Dickerson also has a chance to emerge as a potent weapon.

"He’s got the quickness, but he’s so new, so raw, he’s such a rookie," Ross said. "But once he gets it, I think we’ll be able to see how explosive he really is."

The new quarterback brought in to compete with Hilliard is Caleb Lewis, a 6-foot-4 lefthander who was a two-time Florida Class 2A player of the year in high school, where he played for his father. He went to LSU as a preferred walk-on, then transferred and finished his college career as a backup at Robert Morris.

Ross loves Lewis’ intellect as well as his arm.

"He is so mentally capable of picking this up so fast," Ross said. "It’s crazy what his first day looked like."

Hilliard admitted to being completely unsatisfied himself the way the 2019 season ended despite those gaudy statistics.

"Watching film, I’ve seen a lot of things that I left out there personally, just a lot of passes I missed, a lot of throws I didn’t make that I could have made," Hilliard said.