STEAMWHEELERS: 'Stud Rudd' glad to be home, providing foundation for QC club

Keyvan Rudd says he is happy to be right where he is — both literally being at home and in his football career.

One of the Quad City Steamwheelers top receivers, though, had to take a circuitous route to be back with his hometown Wheelers for the 2022 season after the QC team sat dormant for nearly two full seasons.

“For me playing in general, there was no doubt,” said the 29-year-old of being back in action this indoor football season. “I’ve still got a lot left in the tank. Even though this is technically my fourth year, I still feel I’m young to this game and still learning.”

Rudd is coming off a stellar game in QC’s home opener. He grabbed four passes from quarterback David Perkins for 84 yards and a touchdown. In QC’s two games, he has six catches for 103 yards and two TDs.

“It felt amazing,” said Rudd of his triumphant QC return at the TaxSlayer Center. “It feels good playing at other arenas as well because there’s a new experience and there’s new fans out there supporting you.

“It feels different when you’re back in your community and the people that are cheering you on know a little bit more about you and what you bring to the table for the community and what you bring to the table as far as your playing abilities.

“It was an amazing feeling being back on the home turf, seeing the fans, scoring and celebrating with my teammates. It was definitely well worth the wait.”

And that was the bonus for the former Davenport Central prep who is again able to perform in front of the home folks.

Last year, Rudd played in the Indoor Football League with three teams — Frisco, Northern Arizona and Spokane.

“It was different, but I still have a lot of will to prove myself every game,” Rudd said. “It was a rocky road every game. I started out in Frisco, got released in camp. Went to Northern Arizona and got released after four games and then finished the season in Spokane.

“It was a journey, but I overcame it and I’m glad things were able to be worked out between myself and the Steamwheelers and now I’m back home.”

QC coach Cory Ross is glad to have him back, too, although the coach wasn’t sure it was a slam-dunk that Rudd would be back with the hometown club.

“If he was back home and living here, we were going to give him an opportunity to at least come back,” Ross said. “Once he decided to make the decision, it was perfect for us.”

Rudd’s return has been beneficial in a number of ways. Not only does he provide an offensive threat in a game that is built on big plays, he also finds himself in a position to help out a pair of younger quarterbacks throwing him the ball — Perkins and Aaron Aiken.

Rudd said that his QC re-signing came with a caveat, of sorts, from his coach in that regard. While admittedly not being a “hype-guy” who does a lot of talking, Rudd has had to step up into a different role with this team that takes a 1-1 record into Sunday's game at defending IFL champ Massachusetts (1-0).

“This year, I’ve learned to be more of a vocal leader,” Rudd said. “I’m one of the older guys and I’m in my third year here with Coach Ross and understand his system and everything.

“That’s a task he gave me before I signed, one of the things we talked about before I signed. I understood that and take that on. It was kind of a role I had in college being that vocal guy and getting our guys ready. I kind of stepped away from that until this year where it’s now on my shoulders to make sure that they are prepared and be locked in every single game, every single week, every single practice.”

Ross says that is still an evolving role. And he can easily live with that progress considering what "Stud Rudd" brings to the team and community.

“For us, he’s a great local guy that people know and he has his local family, and it’s awesome what he does with the kids in the community and his local organization,” Ross said of Rudd’s off-field work with QC youth. “I think that’s one of the reasons he was glad to be back so he could continue doing what he does in his local community. That was a good plus for both of us that he was able to come back.

“As for what he does for the team, man, he’s able to make a big play when we need one — especially when we’re throwing downfield. Keyvan has the ability, when you give him a chance to have a big play and you throw him a 50-50 ball, you have a pretty good chance with Keyvan Rudd going up and getting it.”

Making plays is what Rudd is all about. And, of course, his entertaining touchdown celebrations that usually include a flip of some sort that draw huge reactions from the fans.

That is another reason it is important for him to be back home after last year’s trials and tribulations on the road with three other IFL clubs. Being removed from family and his community that he takes so much pride in was difficult, he said.

“… It was kind of out of the way for me and what I want to get done outside of football,” he said of relocating for the 2021 season. “My family is here, friends seeing me play — especially my mom and dad see me play; that’s the most important thing having them in the crowd. And just connecting with my community.

“I say this humbly, I am one of the faces of this team and you know, having me coming back is a good feel-good for this organization.”

