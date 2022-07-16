 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IFL

Wheelers make playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0

The Quad City Steamwheelers needed some help Saturday to get into the Indoor Football League playoffs.

They got it.

The Frisco Fighters scored 21-unanswered second half points to beat the Sioux Falls Storm 35-28, keeping the Storm from tying the Steamwheelers and the Iowa Barnstormers in the standings.

Sioux Falls looked to have a chance to get the ball back late, forcing Frisco into a fourth down from deep in their territory, but the top seed in the Eastern Conference never had to run the play. A Sioux Falls offside penalty gave Frisco a first down and let them run out the rest of the clock.

