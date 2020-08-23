Bears take one-year hiatus from getting bikes from Rock Island

When Steve DePron first began following the Chicago Bears as a kid growing up in Rock Island in the 1960s, he never envisioned anything like this.
He never pictured becoming close friends with the team’s vice president, attending games with the owner, playing golf with the star place-kicker or becoming pals with the star defensive back.
But all of that happened.
Because of bicycles.
DePron, the long-time owner of Bike N’ Hike in Rock Island, began donating bicycles to be used by Bears coaches during preseason training camp 15 years ago and the relationship has continued and flourished to the point where DePron has become a part of the team’s extended family.
But it’s not happening this year. As with so many other things in this crazy, mixed-up 2020, DePron’s endeavors have been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided this year to just put a pause on it because we don’t even know what’s going on,’’ said DePron, who moved to the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood last year but still owns Bike N’ Hike and still makes frequent trips back to the Quad-Cities.
“This whole year has been kind of like a do-over. I’d like to go back to 2019. Hopefully, 2021 will be a little bit better.’’
He fully intends to go back to providing bikes for the Bears again next year, assuming life returns to normal by then.
This all began in 2005 when DePron was contacted by Sue Marcus, a Quad-Cities native who is the Bears’ team masseuse.
Head coach Lovie Smith was interested in getting some bikes for his coaching staff to navigate their way around the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, where the team held its preseason camp.
DePron had been a Bears fan since 1966 and had fond memories of taking his son, Luke, to training camp when it was in Platteville, Wis.
He jumped at the chance to provide the team with some bikes.
Before that, the coaches got around on golf carts but Smith thought the bicycles would be more convenient and might have the residual effect of giving his assistants some exercise.
“Lovie is the one who really kicked it off and the coaches really liked it,’’ DePron said.
DePron tried to get a national bicycle company to donate the bikes but instead paid for 20 of them out of his own pocket — at $230 apiece — for Smith and his staff.
It became an annual tradition, even after Smith left and other coaches came on board. DePron also has sold bikes to many of the players to use during camp.
After camp is over, the bikes generally are turned over to local law enforcement agencies for distribution to kids who can’t afford to buy bikes of their own.
“We let the police pick out children that they thought were making an effort …’’ DePron said. “They were poor kids that somehow exhibited that they were trying. It was really cool, just a real fun thing.’’
DePron admits that first year when he delivered the bicycles to Bourbonnais, he was a bit “star-struck,’’ but 400 bicycles later, he has gotten to know people in the organization very well.
He has grown especially close to team vice president Brian McCaskey, has attended games with owner Virginia McCaskey, gotten a chance to stay overnight in the Bears’ downtown penthouse, played golf with kicker Robbie Gould and became very chummy with defensive back Peanut Tillman.
“I’m so lucky …’’ DePron admitted. “Being a kid from Rock Island, Illinois, and being a Bears fan, it’s like how did I ever get to do all the things that I’ve done?’’
A few years ago, DePron teamed with Tillman to raise $14,000 for the American Diabetes Association.
“Charles Tillman is a sweet kid,’’ DePron said. “When you get to know Charlie Tillman, he’s a sweetheart. He really is a nice, nice, nice young man.’’
That diabetes drive isn’t the only gesture of generosity DePron has witnessed through his association with the Bears.
He recalls seeing Devin Hester hand over his bike to a kid in the crowd in the middle of camp one day.
When Rock Island football player Travis Hearn was paralyzed in a game in 2006, DePron spoke to Brian McCaskey about getting some Bears memorabilia to help the Hearn family, but one of the players took things a step further.
Defensive tackle Tommie Harris overheard DePron’s conversation with McCaskey and decided to pay Hearn a visit. He hopped into his Bentley Flying Cloud — the “coolest’’ car on the team, according to DePron — and drove down to Rock Island.
“He did this on his own, sat down with this poor kid for half a day and gave him whatever words of encouragement,’’ DePron said. “No pictures, nobody knew, no television, no newspapers, no nothing.’’
DePron is looking forward to renewing his relationship with the team next year. Even though the Bears have moved their camp from Bourbonnais to their home base in Lake Forest, he said the coaches still could use the bikes to get around.
He’s looking forward to making even more memories in the future.
“There’s been a lot of things over the years, some really good, fun things,’’ he said. “It’s been heart-warming. So I’m looking forward to getting back to that. It’s just that weird year where nothing’s happening the way it’s supposed to.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!