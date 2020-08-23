Bears take one-year hiatus from getting bikes from Rock Island

He fully intends to go back to providing bikes for the Bears again next year, assuming life returns to normal by then.

This all began in 2005 when DePron was contacted by Sue Marcus, a Quad-Cities native who is the Bears’ team masseuse.

Head coach Lovie Smith was interested in getting some bikes for his coaching staff to navigate their way around the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, where the team held its preseason camp.

DePron had been a Bears fan since 1966 and had fond memories of taking his son, Luke, to training camp when it was in Platteville, Wis.

He jumped at the chance to provide the team with some bikes.

Before that, the coaches got around on golf carts but Smith thought the bicycles would be more convenient and might have the residual effect of giving his assistants some exercise.

“Lovie is the one who really kicked it off and the coaches really liked it,’’ DePron said.

DePron tried to get a national bicycle company to donate the bikes but instead paid for 20 of them out of his own pocket — at $230 apiece — for Smith and his staff.