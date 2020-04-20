Bears can still find value in second round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NFL draft begins Thursday but of course the Chicago Bears won’t jump into the action until Friday.

They’re still paying for Khalil Mack.

They sent their No. 1 pick in this year’s draft to the Raiders in the 2018 trade to get Mack, but they at least have a couple of picks in the middle of the second round, at No. 43 and No. 50 overall.

In a fairly deep draft like this one, they should be able to get a couple of players with a good chance of becoming immediate starters.

This draft is especially fruitful at a couple of positions of need for the Bears. Some are saying it is the deepest pool of wide receivers ever and it’s also expected that six or seven offensive tackles will be chosen within the first 50 picks.

The draft is not as deep in the secondary, which might be the No. 1 priority for the Bears. After losing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Prince Amukamara, the Bears almost certainly need to use one of those two second-round picks to bolster the secondary.

With the release of Trey Burton late last week, the Bears might also look at taking a young tight end they can develop.