Bears can still find value in second round

The NFL draft begins Thursday but of course the Chicago Bears won’t jump into the action until Friday.
They’re still paying for Khalil Mack.
They sent their No. 1 pick in this year’s draft to the Raiders in the 2018 trade to get Mack, but they at least have a couple of picks in the middle of the second round, at No. 43 and No. 50 overall.
In a fairly deep draft like this one, they should be able to get a couple of players with a good chance of becoming immediate starters.
This draft is especially fruitful at a couple of positions of need for the Bears. Some are saying it is the deepest pool of wide receivers ever and it’s also expected that six or seven offensive tackles will be chosen within the first 50 picks.
The draft is not as deep in the secondary, which might be the No. 1 priority for the Bears. After losing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Prince Amukamara, the Bears almost certainly need to use one of those two second-round picks to bolster the secondary.
With the release of Trey Burton late last week, the Bears might also look at taking a young tight end they can develop.
When your first picks are in the second round, it’s sort of a guessing game as to who will be available, but the Bears can’t afford to gamble with those two picks because they also do not have a third- or a fourth-round pick either. Their third-round pick also was part of the Mack trade and the fourth-rounder was used to move up and select David Montgomery in last year’s draft.
They have five picks in the last three rounds — at Nos. 163, 196, 200, 226 and 233 — but by then you’re picking maybes. They need to make Nos. 43 and 50 really count.
A look at a dozen players the Bears should seriously consider, some of whom are going to be off the board by the time they get to pick:
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: The younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs might have entered the draft last year if not for a broken foot. He has good size and maybe the best ball skills of any corner in the draft (he saw spot duty as a receiver as a freshman). The only problem is he might not last until the 43rd pick.
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: He’s a Chicago area kid and he’s almost certainly the best tight end in the entire draft. He has great size (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) and adequate speed for the position but then again, so did Adam Shaheen, who the Bears took in the second round three years ago. The Bears need to find a long-term answer at tight end because free agent signee Jimmy Graham is nearing the end of his days as a full-time player.
AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson: He started 30 games over the past two seasons for one of the best teams in the country and further added to his resume by running a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. There are minor concerns about his physicality but he is projected to be a solid starter in the NFL.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston: Almost every mock draft has him going in the first round but at least one of them has the 319-pound left tackle going to the Bears at No. 43. He has some rough edges that need to be smoothed off, but if he’s still on the board at that point, he would be hard to pass up.
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: The term “electric’’ appears twice in the bio on NFL.com. He’s not an accomplished route runner but he’s very good with the ball in his hands and could fit well into the Bears’ scheme as a guy who can turn short passes into long gains. He probably would be an upgrade over the departed Taylor Gabriel.
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: It’s hard to believe a 6-4 receiver who seemingly can out-jump anyone to make acrobatic catches could still be around in the second round but that’s how most of the mock drafts have it. The Bears probably are seeking more of a speed receiver to complement Allen Robinson but if this guy is still on the board, they should consider grabbing him.
Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois: He didn’t play at the highest level in college but he’s 6-foot-3, 221 pounds and ran an impressive 4.45 40 at the combine. He looks to be a prototypical NFL strong safety.
Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota: His father was a three-time All-Pro cornerback, but Junior doesn’t have the length or speed to play the corner in the NFL. He was a bit injury-prone in college but was highly productive when healthy.
Grant Delpit, S, LSU: He was a unanimous first team All-American in 2018 and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019. The 213-pound hitting machine isn’t rated that high as a pro prospect but is still worth a look in the second round.
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State: Another left tackle who needs to get stronger but he was extremely durable in college and has a big upside. He ran a 4.93 40 at the combine, which is extraordinary for a 311-pounder.
Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan: NFL.com has him rated as the 26th best player in the draft and although the Bears already have a couple of centers who also can play guard, they may be tempted to take another one. Ruiz could allow them to use both Cody Whitehair and James Daniels as guards.
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado: He averaged 9.6 receptions per game as a junior but his numbers dropped off as a senior. At 227 pounds, he’s an extremely physical receiver in the Anquan Boldin mold, but his 4.58 40 at the combine could be a source of concern.
