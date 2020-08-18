Doxsie: A familiar refrain ... Roger Craig snubbed again

I know you’ve heard this before because I’ve written the sentence way too many times.
I’m sort of looking forward to the year when I won’t need to write it, but here it goes: Roger Craig has been passed over by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Again.
I’d tell you how many times this has happened, but I’ve kind of lost track. It’s a lot. Too many.
It happened again Tuesday when former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was designated as this year’s senior nominee for the Hall of Fame.
The senior nominee comes from the pool of candidates who no longer are eligible for election as modern era players.
They only pick one most years but that one nominee almost always gets voted in by the panel of Hall of Fame electors the following February. Before last year, the past 11 senior nominees made the Hall of Fame.
That makes Pearson almost a lock for the 2021 class of inductees.
And it leaves Craig, who began his trek to stardom on the streets of Davenport, waiting until at least 2022.
Last year, in conjunction with the NFL’s 100th anniversary, they actually selected 20 senior nominees with 10 of them — including former Clinton and University of Iowa star Duke Slater — being voted in.
Craig and Pearson were among the 10 who didn’t make it then.
There was hope that Craig might have a shot this time. But, as always, it didn't happen.
We don’t really need to recite Craig’s credentials here. You’ve heard all this before. First player to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. First man to score three touchdowns in the Super Bowl. NFL offensive player of the year in 1988.
Pearson was a great player, a mainstay of the Cowboys’ powerhouse teams of the 1970s and a very worthy candidate, but line up his resume alongside that of Roger and it's pretty telling.
Pearson caught 489 passes in an 11-year career. Craig caught 566, as a running back. That was in addition to 8,189 yards rushing.
Pearson scored 48 touchdowns. Craig had 71.
Pearson had 8 TDs in 22 postseason games. Craig had 9 in 18.
Pearson played in three Pro Bowls. Roger was in four. (He’s the only guy ever to make the Pro Bowl as both a fullback and a running back.)
Pearson helped his team to a Super Bowl victory in 1978. Craig won three Super Bowls with the 49ers.
The prevailing thought for years was that Craig was being snubbed because there already were too many representatives from those great San Francisco teams of the 1980s in the Hall of Fame.
But Pearson is in a comparable position.
He would be the 10th person connected with the Cowboys of the 1970s to be voted in. That includes general manager Tex Schramm, head coach Tom Landry, quarterback Roger Staubach, running back Tony Dorsett, defensive tackles Bob Lilly and Randy White, offensive tackle Rayfield Wright, defensive back Mel Renfro and another wide receiver, Bob Hayes.
And although I realize this will raise the hackles of some, the 1970s Cowboys weren’t as good as the 1980s 49ers.
As mentioned, Pearson is a very worthy honoree. Definitely Hall of Fame material.
But if you really study this thing closely, it’s not hard to identify someone even more worthy, someone who has patiently waited to get his due and who has now been left to wait a little longer.
Again.
