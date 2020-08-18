Doxsie: A familiar refrain ... Roger Craig snubbed again

I know you’ve heard this before because I’ve written the sentence way too many times.

I’m sort of looking forward to the year when I won’t need to write it, but here it goes: Roger Craig has been passed over by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Again.

I’d tell you how many times this has happened, but I’ve kind of lost track. It’s a lot. Too many.

It happened again Tuesday when former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was designated as this year’s senior nominee for the Hall of Fame.

The senior nominee comes from the pool of candidates who no longer are eligible for election as modern era players.

They only pick one most years but that one nominee almost always gets voted in by the panel of Hall of Fame electors the following February. Before last year, the past 11 senior nominees made the Hall of Fame.

That makes Pearson almost a lock for the 2021 class of inductees.

And it leaves Craig, who began his trek to stardom on the streets of Davenport, waiting until at least 2022.