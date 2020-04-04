Eye Openers: NFL might as well have made it 16-team playoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first time in 30 years, the NFL is changing its playoff format, and the reaction has been sort of, well, mixed.

There now will be an additional wild card team in both the NFC and AFC, meaning that 14 of the league’s 32 teams make the postseason.

Many are applauding the decision, which in most years will allow a couple of 9-7 teams to get a shot at the playoffs. According to NFL research data, there would have been only one time in the past 30 years that a sub-.500 team would have gotten in.

Others are criticizing the move, arguing that it further devalues the regular season. With this change, only the team with the best record in each of the two conferences will get a first-round bye. Chances are, if you’re 13-3 or 12-4, you’re going to have to play a first-round playoff game where you previously might have received a week off.

But let’s face it, the regular season already was devalued. If they were going to expand the playoffs, they may as well have added four playoff slots, allowing half of the league’s 32 teams to make it. That way nobody gets a bye. All 16 teams are playing Week 1 of the playoffs.

As things stand now, 43.7 percent of the teams in the NFL will make the playoffs. Why not make it an even 50?