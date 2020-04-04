Eye Openers: NFL might as well have made it 16-team playoff

For the first time in 30 years, the NFL is changing its playoff format, and the reaction has been sort of, well, mixed.
There now will be an additional wild card team in both the NFC and AFC, meaning that 14 of the league’s 32 teams make the postseason.
Many are applauding the decision, which in most years will allow a couple of 9-7 teams to get a shot at the playoffs. According to NFL research data, there would have been only one time in the past 30 years that a sub-.500 team would have gotten in.
Others are criticizing the move, arguing that it further devalues the regular season. With this change, only the team with the best record in each of the two conferences will get a first-round bye. Chances are, if you’re 13-3 or 12-4, you’re going to have to play a first-round playoff game where you previously might have received a week off.
But let’s face it, the regular season already was devalued. If they were going to expand the playoffs, they may as well have added four playoff slots, allowing half of the league’s 32 teams to make it. That way nobody gets a bye. All 16 teams are playing Week 1 of the playoffs.
As things stand now, 43.7 percent of the teams in the NFL will make the playoffs. Why not make it an even 50?
It still would be better than most professional sports leagues. In the NHL, 51.6% of the teams (16 of 31) make the playoffs. In the NBA, it’s 53.3% (16 of 30). In Major League Soccer, it’s 53.8% (14 of 26).
Only in major league baseball is the percentage lower. Only 10 of the 30 teams make it there but don’t be shocked if that number increases sometime in the near future.
***
If you’re a Chicago Bears fan, you’re probably thinking that if this 14-team playoff format had been in place over the past 30 years (since the number was increased to 12), the Bears could have been in the playoffs a lot more times.
Wrong. It wouldn’t have made a bit of difference. In all those seasons since 1990, the Bears never would have been the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
There were four seasons in which they would have been the No. 8 seed: 1995, 2012, 2013 and 2019. So, going to 16 teams would have helped.
***
Speaking of the Bears, they finally addressed what some of us viewed as their biggest weakness, even bigger than the quarterback position: The offensive line.
They have signed free agent Germain Ifedi, a former No. 1 draft choice out of Texas A&M who has started 60 games over the past four years with the Seattle Seahawks.
Ifedi played a little bit of right guard with Seattle but he primarily has been a right tackle. It would appear he is slated to play guard for the Bears, replacing the retired Kyle Long, although the bigger weaknesses would seem to be underachieving tackles Bobby Massie and Charles Leno.
While Ifedi is huge (6-foot-5, 325 pounds), still fairly young at 25 and has been extremely durable at the pro level, he has one flaw: He’s one of the few linemen in the NFL who gets caught holding more frequently than Leno.
Those two ranked 1-2 in the league in penalties by offensive tackles in 2017, and Ifedi has been in the top five in each of the two seasons since.
He has been flagged 38 times in the past three years, six more than the oft-criticized Leno.
***
Among the many sports stars out there doing things to benefit COVID-19 relief organizations is Rock Island-born tennis star Madison Keys.
She and other female athletes are auctioning off items from their careers — items such as shoes and tennis rackets — as part of a program called Kindness In Crisis.
As of Saturday afternoon, they had raised $34,835.
***
Someone posted something on Twitter recently saying that whatever the No. 1 song was on your 12th birthday would be the theme of your life.
Sounds ludicrous. But then I checked it out.
I’ve always had a fascination with history and genealogy. I minored in history in college. I’ve written a couple of books about baseball history. I helped found a local sports hall of fame that honors heroes of the past.
So, the No. 1 song on my 12th birthday? "Yesterday," by the Beatles.
Kind of eerie.
