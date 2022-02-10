Gervase's patience is rewarded with Super Bowl trip

Just after the Los Angeles Rams completed its three-game preseason schedule last August, Jake Gervase received the dreaded call.

The Rams were releasing him. His football career was on hold. Again.

Gervase, nursing a partially torn oblique at the time, was unemployed. His wife, Hailey, was jobless too as she left her teaching position the year before to allow her high school sweetheart an opportunity to chase his football dream.

"I'm not going to lie, it was very stressful," Hailey (nee Schneden) said. "That's never a situation you want to be in.

"We had to keep the faith and know everything was going to work out."

Since a decorated all-state career at Davenport Assumption where he was often the best player on the field and hardly came off it, Gervase's football career has been about perseverance and resiliency.

He went to the University of Iowa as a walk-on, earned a starting spot in the secondary, lost it and then regained it. He was an undrafted free agent in the NFL who has been waived five times.

About three weeks after being sent home in late August, the Rams brought him back to the practice squad.

While there has been disheartening moments along the way — including a point mid-season where he strongly contemplated walking away from the game altogether — Gervase’s patience has been rewarded.

Gervase was elevated to the active roster last month before the playoffs, has carved out a role as a special teams starter and will become the 11th Quad-Citian to play in a Super Bowl on Sunday evening when the Rams meet the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“There has been times where it has gotten really tough and I questioned whether or not I wanted to keep going,” Gervase said. “At the end of the day, it has always been a dream of mine to not only be on a 53-man active roster, but to be out there and find a way to contribute.

“Through support of family and friends, my wife, I’m still given the opportunity to chase a dream and something I grew up wanting to do.”

'Ultra competitive'

The second oldest of Steve and Sheila's four children, Gervase played football through the Rising Knights program and was a very skilled baseball player.

"Just an ultra-competitive kid," Assumption activities director and football coach Wade King said. "He wanted to win. You could tell that right off the bat."

So much so that it resulted in painful lesson as an 11-year-old.

Pitching for the Southeast Little League team, Gervase was agitated with the umpire's strike zone one particular game. His face turned beet red, he was kicking dirt on the mound and was fighting back tears.

Between innings, his father pulled him aside.

"I told him knock if off or I was going to pull him out of the game and take him home," Steve recalled.

A similar situation unfolded the next game and Steve held true to his word. In the middle of a city tournament contest, Steve informed the coach he was taking his son home for his poor behavior.

"I made him call all his teammates afterward and apologize for letting them down," Steve said. "At 11, you don't always handle winning or losing the best.

"We've always told our kids, win or lose, act like you've been there, handle victory and defeat with grace. You don't have to like to lose, but it happens. I think he learned something from that."

His competitive fire has never wavered.

Gervase made an impact on Assumption's football program early. He spent time on the sophomore team as a freshman and was moved to the varsity squad as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-1 and then 190-pounder started in the secondary and learned under all-stater Tim Kilfoy. Gervase also played quarterback for a couple of games after an injury to starter Derek Fulton.

"Jake really liked the idea of being challenged," King said. "Right away, even as a sophomore, he took on leadership and anything we threw at him on the football field and ran with it."

Gervase had a hand in every phase of the game for the Knights his junior and senior seasons. He started at quarterback and in the secondary, served as the team's punter and even returned punts.

In a 9-3 win over Bettendorf in his senior season, a team he never lost to during his playing career, Gervase carried the ball 31 times.

The Knights went 16-5 and made the Class 4A playoffs in his last two seasons.

"He was a very good athlete, but his mental makeup was probably his best attribute," King said. "There was no quit in the guy."

It matched his mantra of outworking the hardest worker.

"That's how he's wired," Steve said. "He has never quit anything in his life."

Path to Iowa

Despite the gaudy statistics and all-state accolades Gervase accumulated in his final two seasons at Assumption, the recruiting interest was minimal.

The Air Force Academy extended an offer, but pulled it at the last minute after finding out Gervase had food allergies.

It boiled down to two walk-on choices: Join his brother, Sam, at Boston College or continue playing an hour west with the Hawkeyes.

"(Former Iowa assistant) Reese Morgan, the coach who talked to him, was real honest telling him playing at Iowa was going to be a real long shot for him," King said. "I don't think Jake flinched.

"In his mind, he was going to figure a way to get on the field."

Gervase redshirted his first season at Iowa, rehabbing from shoulder surgery following a state championship baseball run his senior season.

He worked his way into a special teams role his second and third years. During spring ball leading up to his fourth season, Gervase saw more reps because of an injury to Brandon Snyder and picked off three passes in the spring game.

Gervase began the fall as the starter, but lost the spot before conference play commenced. Then he hardly saw the field for a couple of games on defense and was relegated to special teams.

"It really tested me and my mental strength," Gervase admitted.

About a month later, he was reinserted into the starting lineup at free safety.

Steve said it wasn't until after that season, in which his son had 58 tackles and three interceptions, that he was placed on scholarship.

Gervase parlayed it into a banner senior season. He was a team captain, recorded a team-high 89 tackles, picked off four passes and recorded seven pass-breakups.

"To end up being a captain there and the way he played his senior year, it says a lot about his leadership and mind over matter mentality," King said.

It culminated with a victory in the Outback Bowl, a game played in Tampa, Fla., where close to 90 family members gathered for a tailgate party about two blocks from Raymond James Stadium.

"That was a bunch of fun," Steve said. "We didn't know if the journey was over or what would happen after that."

Roller coaster ride

There were 254 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Gervase was not one of them.

"He was disappointed he wasn't drafted, but every setback that he's had, he views it as a challenge and keeps coming back for more," King said.

Gervase went through multiple tryouts. The Rams were interested and signed him to a free-agent agreement.

It has been a turbulent ride.

"I would love for everything to be easy, make a roster right away and things go well, but that hasn't been my journey," Gervase said. "The past has prepared me for tough days like I've faced in the NFL.

"I wouldn't trade my journey for anything."

Gervase was waived by the Rams on the last day of August in 2019. He was signed to the practice squad the next day.

Then in mid-October of that season, Gervase was activated to the 53-man roster a day before the Rams squared off with the Atlanta Falcons. He made his NFL debut in that game, playing one defensive snap and 13 on special teams.

Gervase remained on the roster for the remainder of that season, but the next season brought additional challenges with COVID-19.

He was cut twice and then brought back.

He was sent home after the preseason this year. When Gervase returned, he went from No. 39 to 43 because the Rams gave his original number to another player it brought into the organization.

"It takes a lot to be in the situation where he is," Hailey said. "He's not ever going to be guaranteed a spot and he's never going to be someone who feels totally confident where he's at on a team.

"He knows that going into each year, but he's really never given up. He goes in every single day and gives it 100%."

There was almost a breaking point earlier this season.

In November, the Rams poached Christian Rozeboom from the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad and immediately signed him to the 53-man roster.

Around that time, Gervase tested positive for COVID-19.

"It felt like nothing was going my way," he said. "It got pretty hard for a couple of weeks."

Gervase gave serious consideration to walking away. He had heart-to-heart talks with his wife, dad and agent about the direction of his career.

Steve could sense his son was discouraged and frustrated. Hailey saw the toll it took on him mentally.

"I just told him, 'Hey, you're living a dream. You're in the NFL — practice squad or 53-man roster, it doesn't matter. Do you know how many kids would cut off their right arm to be part of a team in the NFL? You must be doing something right because they wouldn't keep bringing you back,'" Steve said.

Just as he had done at Iowa, Gervase refused to quit. He hearkened back to some of his father's advice.

"I can work a real job whenever I choose to close this book," Gervase said, "but my dad always said once you close that book, it is closed for good. That's something that has always kept me going.

"I'm not going to have any regrets."

Gervase believes the difficulties he experienced during the middle of the season have made him a better husband and person.

It has taught him perspective and strengthened his faith.

"Even though things can get really hard and tough at times, trust the support you get from your family and friends and trust God is going to take care of you one way or another," Gervase said.

His patience and resolve eventually was rewarded.

The Rams lost two safeties — Jordan Fuller to an ankle injury and Taylor Rapp to concussion — late in the regular season. Gervase played 15 snaps on special teams in the regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

"There is a new rule where a team can elevate two players from the practice squad each week, so I was hoping to lock up that elevation role for special teams going into the playoffs," Gervase said. "With the injuries that took place, they ended up calling me in on an off day to sign me to the active roster.

"It was definitely a surprise."

Gervase has been on the 53-man roster for all three playoff games, playing 19 snaps in both the wild card and divisional rounds and then a dozen in the championship game against the 49ers.

He starts on the kickoff and punt teams along with the kickoff and punt return teams.

"At Iowa, I had four or five years to carve out a role and find a way onto the field," Gervase said. "As I've learned in the NFL, nothing is guaranteed. You can be cut tomorrow.

"It is just a matter of working hard, taking advantage of any opportunity you get and giving the coaches a reason to bring you back and trust you."

It has required some luck and good fortune, too.

"He's a guy that continually works at it and doesn't give up," King said, "so it doesn't surprise me. He's tremendous at relationships and that's a lot of it."

'She’s been my rock'

Before Gervase played a snap of high school football, he already had his eyes on Hailey Schneden. A year older, Hailey was a 6-1 post and a starter on three state championship basketball teams for the Knights.

“I was crushing on her in eighth grade, but she friend-zoned me for a while,” Jake said. “My freshman year, she said yes to be my girlfriend.”

Their relationship took a couple temporary breaks in high school. After graduating from Assumption, Hailey chose to walk on with the Iowa women’s basketball program.

Jake joined her in Iowa City the following year.

“As soon as I committed to Iowa, she said the only reason I went there was because she was playing basketball there,” Jake said.

They have been attached since.

In Jake’s final season at Iowa, Hailey was starting her professional career as an elementary teacher in the Iowa City Community School District.

When Jake began his career with the Rams, Hailey continued teaching. The long-distance relationship became too much.

The couple became engaged after Gervase’s rookie season on a weekend trip to Galena. Then in July 2020, they exchanged vows before their immediate families. A public celebration was delayed for a year because of COVID-19.

Weeks after their marriage, Gervase reported for his second preseason camp. Hailey left her teaching job and moved with him to California.

“That was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” she said. “I loved my school, I loved my students I was working with and I had such a great experience.

“I knew, though, from the first year of doing long distance that was not something we wanted to do. I value our relationship and being together and supporting him was more important than any job.”

Hailey has stayed busy.

She is in the final stages of obtaining her Masters degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in teacher leadership through Concordia University in Nebraska. She also has done some babysitting for one of the Rams’ coaches.

“She’s been my rock,” Jake said. “She’s sacrificed so much, supported me and been there for me through the good days and the bad.”

After the Rams beat the 49ers in the NFC title game, Hailey greeted Jake on the field. They embraced and then posed for photographs with confetti filling the SoFi Stadium turf.

“It was a special moment and something we’ll never forget,” Jake said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without her.”

Hailey admits she never envisioned their lives would take this path after she graduated from college.

“That was such a surreal moment (after the NFC title game),” she said. “I felt all the hard work that Jake has put in and everything he’s been through was paying off in that moment.

“I felt so proud to be out there with him. It felt magical."

Super Sunday

Steve Gervase has never attended a Super Bowl.

Residing in Florida during the winter months, Steve planned on attending the game in Tampa last year, but COVID restrictions nixed that idea.

"Lo and behold, a year later we're going to the Super Bowl with a bonus of having a kid actually playing in it," Steve said. "It still hasn't sunk in yet."

Gervase purchased nine tickets for the game — his wife, parents, in-laws, three siblings and Sam's friend.

"It isn't cheap, but at the same time it is once in a lifetime," Gervase said. "I wish I could have more friends and family, but logistically it is so hard.

"There will be a bunch of people watching at home cheering us on."

After the NFC Championship game, Gervase was flooded with text messages. It took him until 4 o'clock in the morning to respond to all of them.

"I've got an awesome support group of family and friends from all over the country," he said. "Hopefully, I'll be dealing with that same thing after the Super Bowl."

Tampa Bay captured a Super Bowl in its own stadium last year. The Rams will seek to duplicate that feat.

With that, the Rams have treated things similar to a game week.

"We're sleeping in our own beds all week," Gervase said.

The team will head to the stadium on Saturday afternoon for a final walkthrough and pictures before Sunday evening's game.

"It is finally setting in that I'm going to be part of a team trying to win a world championship," he said. "It is something you always dream about, but you never know if it will actually happen."

Given the peaks and valleys in Gervase's career, all the way back to his first season at Iowa, it has made him and Hailey cherish the past several weeks.

"It is so easy to get down when things are challenging and not going your way, but you have to remind yourself when you're having these highs to be thankful for those times because it is not always the way things go," Hailey said. "Things can change so quickly."

Present and future

During the season, Jake and Hailey live in an apartment 10 minutes from the Rams' practice facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., approximately 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Gervase is usually up by 6 a.m. each day, gets some form of treatment and then has team meetings that consume much of the morning. There is a lifting session or two each week, time on the practice field and then a recovery period before heading home.

"Early in the year, you're not getting home to 7 or 7:30 at night," he said. "This time of the year, you're not practicing too hard. A lot of it is mental."

He's had a chance to share a locker room with some of the NFL's elite — Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham.

"It is crazy because I was babysitting a neighbor's son in Davenport and remember watching Von Miller win a Super Bowl MVP when he was with the Broncos and Peyton Manning," Gervase said. "They're superstars, but they come in and work just as hard, if not harder than everybody else.

"They're a big reason we're in this game."

The Gervases will head back to their home in Iowa City after the Super Bowl. While the warm weather, beach access and friendships they've formed have all been positive in the Los Angeles area, it will never be a permanent home.

The cost of living and the hassle of getting from place to place are turnoffs, Hailey mentioned.

"It is fun to be out here during the season, but we're definitely Midwest people," Gervase said. "If it wasn't for football, we definitely wouldn't be out here.

"As soon as the season ends, we pack our stuff up and make the dreaded 26-hour drive back to Iowa City with our dog."

This is Gervase's second credited season in the league — one in which a player is active for three or more regular or post-season NFL games.

Gervase will be a restricted free agent after the season. The Rams will have the first crack at signing him to a contract.

"I know he still loves the game and still wants to play," Steve said. "Mentally, he's proven he's got the stamina to grind it out.

"As parents, we hope it goes on for a long time, but sometimes a lot of those things are outside of your control."

Gervase turned 26 last September. The average NFL career lasts a little more than three years.

But as the past three years have shown, nothing is assured.

"I'll keep going until nobody calls," Gervase said. "Then whenever it is over, it is over. In the meantime, I'm going to ride this dream as long as I can."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.