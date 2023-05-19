Quad City Steamwheelers (6-2) at Massachusetts Pirates (4-3)

When: Saturday, 6:05 p.m., Phoenix Field at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.

Series: QC leads 2-1, including last year’s overtime victory in the Eastern Conference playoff opener at the DCU Center. QC beat the Pirates 49-44 in April at Vibrant Arena.

QC transactions: The transaction wheel continues to spin for Quad City as it battles numerous injuries and an ever-changing active roster. This week, WR Jarrod Harrington was placed on season-ending IR and DB Joe Powell was released. … In an attempt to add some depth to a banged-up running back and receiver group, QC added WR Tyler Jones to complete a trade with Tulsa. The 28-year-old Jones is a veteran of the indoor game, having helped the Omaha Beef win a CIF title in 2021 when he was named Champions Bowl VI player of the game. In three games with Tulsa, Jones had three catches for 26 yards and a TD – all of those accumulated in a Week 5 68-42 loss to QC in Tulsa.

Game notes: Quad City comes into this Eastern Conference showdown still ranked No. 2 in the IFL Coaches Poll. The Frisco Fighters (7-0) hold the No. 1 spot ahead of QC, Northern Arizona (5-2), Bay Area (4-3) and the Sioux Falls Storm (4-3). ... Mass is trying to bounce back from a horrendous 73-43 road loss to the Iowa Barnstormers, who logged their first victory of the season. … QC QB E.J. Hilliard Jr. leads the IFL in touchdowns with 44. He is coming off a seven-TD effort in last week’s 47-30 victory over Eastern Conference rival Sioux Falls. … QC DB Darreon Jackson leads the IFL with six interceptions as he continues to anchor the Wheelers' defense. … The Pirates are undefeated at home this season, but have been outscored 348-346. QC has outscored foes 407-348.

About the Pirates: Last week, WR Isaac Zico was the lone bright spot for the Pirates as he set a franchise single-game record with 14 catches that covered 157 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Barnstormers. QB Anthony Russo completed only 19 of 36 passes for 191 yards. … The Pirates added RB Kelvin Taylor to the roster since the first meeting between these two. Last week in his debut, he rushed 19 times for 48 yards and scored three touchdowns, but was also injured and landed on IR. The Pirates were busy with roster moves this week, adding RB Deddrick Thomas off the exempt list and Bobo Wilson in a trade from Vegas XFL list.

By the numbers: QC is second in the IFL in scoring, averaging 51.0 points per game and doing that with only 216.6 yards offense per game (ninth in the league). … Massachusetts averages 49.4 points per game (fourth) and 248.0 yards per contest (fourth) in total offense. … QC is third in the IFL allowing 210.3 yards per game while the Pirates are last in the 14-team league, allowing 239.4 yards per game. QC allows 43.6 points per game and the Pirates 50.4, ranking sixth and 13th, respectively.

