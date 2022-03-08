IFL: Steamwheelers roster battles rage on ahead of Sunday's opener

The Quad City Steamwheelers were schedule to have their 2022 season-opening roster finalized this past weekend, cut down to the 25-man limit ahead of Sunday’s Indoor Football League opener.

However, that didn’t happen.

And QC coach Cory Ross is almost glad that it worked out that way.

“We had some tougher battles,” said Ross. “We did make some cuts, but we didn’t make all the cuts yet.”

Ahead of Sunday’s 3:05 p.m. season opener at defending IFL champ Sioux Falls Storm, Ross said that the Wheelers still have “28 or 29 guys” in camp and that the team doesn’t have to set its 25-man roster until Friday before the team travels on Saturday.

“We’ve got some D-line battles, some O-line battles, receiver battles,” said Ross of the positions that are still in flux. “It’s a great problem to have. We usually get done with our cuts pretty quickly; when you have this problem, it just means you have a good group, a challenging group.”

Training camp officially ended on Saturday, and the plan was to have the team named. Instead, the first regular-season practice took place Tuesday morning at the TBK Sport Complex in Bettendorf with a few extra guys going through drills.

Ross said he has liked what he has seen from his squad so far in workouts.

“It means that we put together a pretty good roster of guys,” said Ross.

Ross admitted that he didn’t “want to say too much” about the composition of the team but added he was pleased with the work that was getting accomplished in the facility as the final roster spots are secured.

While the league mandates a 25-man roster, he said that those cut — local players or not — may be asked to stick around and be available to fill holes as the 16-game season wears on and injuries are sure to pop up.

“There are a couple local guys that we like that can be in the equation of ‘Hey, come to meetings, still focus on the playbook and things like that because we can invite you back real quick,’” said Ross. “There are some local battles, some non-local battles for those last couple of roster spots.”

Going in cold? While the battles wage on for roster spots, one thing that is not getting done before the season opener is any live hitting.

Ross said that he has kept his team from any tackling drills partially to limit injuries. That has only been semi-effective as he said some minor muscle strains have hampered some guys and made the cut process even more difficult.

The veteran coach isn’t too worried about going into the opener without the benefit of live action.

“We still had a great camp and were able to get a lot of things out of it as far as guys understanding things and playing fast and playing physical,” he said, noting that he isn't too worried about that being problematic.

Ross said he wouldn't have minded a scrimmage or workout with another club. In the past, the Wheelers have welcomed other indoor teams from Green Bay, Iowa City or Cedar Rapids in for joint preseason workouts.

“The other thing that we have done in the past that we just couldn’t do this year was have a combined scrimmage with another team coming in town and we would go in a live situation going against another team,” said Ross. “… We just couldn’t come together on agreements this year who would travel and things like that.”

