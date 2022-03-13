IFL: Steamwheelers struggle on offense, drop opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Some of the early-season issues that might be expected cropped up Sunday in the Quad City Steamwheelers season opener.

Some unexpected problems, though, also factored into QC’s 35-24 setback to the hosting Sioux Falls Storm in the 2022 IFL opener for both.

QC was penalized 11 times for 68 yards and only scored one offensive touchdown while totaling just 68 yards.

“Defense and special teams played well,” said QC coach Cory Ross, whose team never led in the contest. “But we didn’t get the touchdowns we wanted on offense.”

Part of that was limited opportunities as QC only had 16 offensive snaps in the first half. Sioux Falls had first-half possessions of 13, 10 and 11 plays with a fourth Storm drive turned around with Darreon Jackson taking an interception 50 yards for a QC TD.

“They converted a couple of third downs and fourth downs,” said Ross of his defense not being able to getting off the field. "Otherwise, they played pretty well."

The teams traded field goals and TDs in the first half with a Sioux Falls drop-kick on a point-after and a failed QC PAT run leaving the hosts with a 19-9 halftime lead.

Veteran wide receiver Keyvan Rudd scored QC’s only offensive six-pointer to open the third quarter on a 9-yard catch from David Perkins to pull the Wheelers within 19-15 when the conversion failed.

Three Sioux Falls scores — an offensive TD, a field goal and a defensive fumble recovery after a sack of Perkins — were only broken up by a Naehu 29-yard field goal as the hosts grew the margin to 35-18.

Following the fumble recovery TD, QC’s Kerrion Moore returned the ensuing kick 49 yards for a touchdown, but a two-point try failed to leave the Wheelers down 35-24 with :40 left in the game.

QC then recovered an onside kick to apparently give itself a chance to do something offensively, but an offside penalty was called and the Storm ran out the clock.

“We were just very sloppy on offense and never did get in a groove,” Ross said.

Ross split his QB duties between Aaron Aiken (4-8, 17 yards) in the first half and Perkins (6-13, 28 yards, 1 TD) in the second half. Evaluations with both, he said, will continue this week ahead of Friday's home opener at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center against Iowa.

The Wheelers had 12 rushes for 38 yards and only totaled 63 yards of offense in 35 plays to the Storm’s 151 yards in 49 plays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0