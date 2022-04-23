IFL: Wheelers bounce back with solid road victory

BISMARCK, N.D. — After a sluggish and penalty-filled first half, the Quad City Steamwheelers found a spark in the third quarter in Saturday’s Indoor Football League Eastern Conference clash.

The Steamwheelers scored on their first three possessions of the second half — the first 19 points of the half — to pull out a much-needed 36-17 victory over the Bismarck Bucks at the Bismarck Activities Center.

Coming out in a 10-10 halftime tie, the Steamwheelers scored on their first four second-half possessions to win for the third time in six starts. QC, which bounced back from last week's 68-51 home setback to Frisco, has alternated wins and losses since opening the campaign with a road setback.

Running back Kerrion Moore was a key to the QC offense as he scored twice in the second half and set the tone for the final 30 minutes that the Steamwheelers dominated.

In an on-field interview after the contest, Moore said it was just a matter of finding a rhythm in the second half.

“Just playing together and believing in the process,” said Moore of the statement the Wheelers made with the solid road victory that brings them back home next Saturday against Green Bay with a 3-3 record.

QC dominated play on both sides of the ball. The Wheelers rolled up 294 yards offense (92 rushing and 202 passing) and QC’s defense held the Bucks to just 80 yards.

E.J. Hilliard threw three TD tosses — two to Mike Carrigan — and added a 1-yard plunge.

“It was just getting a feel for the game and to let the game come to you,” said Moore of the second-half that was all QC.

QC defensive lineman Jamaal Paxton put the dagger into the Bucks late, stopping Bismarck QB Tahj Tobert on a fourth-down carry with just over two minutes left in regulation that stopped Bismarck’s last drive.

After missing a number of opportunities in the first half, QC rolled in the second, finding the end zone on its first four second-half possessions and ending the game at the Bismarck 1-yard line when Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd was stopped on a run on the final play of the game.

QC’s two third-quarter scores came on Hilliard TD tosses. On the fourth play of the frame, the former IFL Offensive Player of the Year hit Carrigan on a 27-yard strike at the 11:55 mark. Kimo Naehu’s PAT boot put the Wheelers up 17-10 and they never lost the lead.

After a quick defensive stand that resulted with a length-of-the-field field goal attempt that bounced off the side of the scoreboard in the middle of the field, QC overcame three of its 12 penalties to drive 30 yards in five plays. Hilliard found Moore on a drag rout that was almost disastrous. After making the catch, Moore lost the ball at the 10-yard line, but got a friendly bounce right back into his hands and he was able to take it into the end zone.

After another Bismarck missed field goal, the Wheelers were aided by a 15-yard Bismarck penalty and scored on Hilliard’s 1-yard sneak with 12:06 left in the fourth that made it a comfortable 29-10 lead before the Bucks finally dented the scoreboard with points in the half.

It was a scoreless first quarter as both teams missed field goal attempts – Bismarck from 40 yards and QC from 18 yards after a bad snap threw off the timing for Naehu.

Four Steamwheelers penalties inside their own 5 helped the hosting Bucks put the first points of the game on the board. The seven-play, 45-yard drive was capped when Bucks quarterback Jayru Campbell slithered off the right side of his blocking wall and spun in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 12:43 left in the second quarter.

With the help of a 15-yard pass interference penalty, QC answered with a quick four-play, 38-yard touchdown drive that culminated with E.J. Hilliard’s 5-yard pass to Mike Carrigan. Naehu’s PAT kicks knotted the score at 7 with 8:48 left in the frame.

QC got another offensive chance when Tajik Bagley picked off Campbell at the goal line.

A huge 36-yard connection between Hilliard and Carrigan quickly moved QC to the Bismarck 11. But the Wheelers were held on downs after reaching the Bucks 2-yard line.

QC’s defense then forced a quick possession that ended with a shanked field goal attempt from its own end zone and QC took advantage of the short field. The ensuing drive began with Hilliard hitting running back Kerrion Moore with a little flip pass that resulted in a 23-yard gain to the Bucks 7. But that drive stalled and resulted in an 18-yard Naehu field goal with just 00:005 left on the board before halftime.

But Bismarck took advantage of what time was left. After a kickoff return that ended with one second left on the clock, Chase Allbaugh hit a 47-yard field goal to knot the score at 10.

