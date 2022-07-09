Local briefs: Craig, Anderson Hall semifinalists

Craig, Anderson Hall semifinalists

A pair of former football stars with ties to the Quad Cities are among 25 seniors committee semifinalists for the NFL Hall of Fame.

Davenport native Roger Craig, who won three Super Bowls with the great San Francisco 49ers teams of the 1980s, and Augustana alum Ken Anderson, the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback throughout the 1970s and early ’80s, both made the cut.

The Seniors Committee, which considered any player whose final game was played no later than 1996, will choose up to three final nominees at a meeting Aug. 16.

Craig in 1985 became the first player in NFL history to tally both 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season, a feat matched only by Marshall Faulk and Christian McCaffrey since. He was a four-time Pro-Bowler and one-time AP first-team All-Pro and ended his career with 8,189 yards rushing and 4,911 yards receiving. He also had three touchdowns in the 49ers Super Bowl win over the Miami Dolphins following the 1984 season.

Anderson, who helped implement an early version of Bill Walsh's "West Coast Offense" in Cincinnati, led the NFL in passer rating four times and yards twice. He went to four Pro Bowls and was named NFL MVP following the 1981 season. Anderson threw for 32,838 yards in his career, all of which was spent with the Bengals.