Moline Universal Tractors player Garret Miner (18) runs with Rock Island Independent players closing in during the Quad Cities Vintage Football game at Douglas Park in Rock Island, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Players warm-up before a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players warm-up before a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Fans at a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Fans at a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Matt Sivertsen, of Moline, plays the national anthem before a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Fans at a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Moline Universal Tractors player Garret Miner (18) runs with Rock Island Independent players closing in during the Quad Cities Vintage Football game at Douglas Park in Rock Island, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Players warm-up before a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players warm-up before a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Fans at a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Fans at a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Matt Sivertsen, of Moline, plays the national anthem before a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Fans at a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
Players in a 1920's-era football game between the Rock Island Independents and Moline Universal Tractors during the 3rd annual game celebrating football heritage at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island, Illinois Sunday October 15, 2017.
ROCK ISLAND — The National Football League is returning to Rock Island — in a big, big way.
John Gripp, director of parks and recreation for Rock Island, has confirmed Round 6 of the NFL draft on April 27 will be at Augustana College in Rock Island.
"The NFL is reaching out to a select few cities where the league began,'' Gripp said in a text message.
"Details are still being worked out, but the draft pick event has been confirmed," he said. "Because of weather concerns, we are looking at Augustana College, but the focus of the event will be the Rock Island Independents and Douglas Park."
The 2019 NFL draft will be the 84th annual meeting of NFL franchises to select eligible players. Round One is set for April 25. Rounds Two and Three are planned April 26; Rounds Four through Seven are set for April 27.
The details of the huge day are still to be ironed out, but Gripp said organizers hope to involve former NFL great and Augustana College Hall of Famer Ken Anderson.
In addition to players being selected, Gripp said, much the day's focus will be in the Rock Island Independents and their home field — scenic and historic Douglas Park.
The Rock Island Independents were an original National Football League franchise. The team hosted the first NFL Game on Sept. 26, 1920, at Douglas Park.
In 1926, the Independents left the NFL to become a charter member of the American Football League.
Gripp said the NFL coming home to where it all began is a huge win for Rock Island.
"We are building a community event around this," Gripp noted. "Lots to work out, but the date is a confirmed date with the NFL."