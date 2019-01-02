Try 1 month for 99¢

ROCK ISLAND — The National Football League is returning to Rock Island — in a big, big way.

John Gripp, director of parks and recreation for Rock Island, has confirmed Round 6 of the NFL draft on April 27 will be at Augustana College in Rock Island.

"The NFL is reaching out to a select few cities where the league began,'' Gripp said in a text message.

"Details are still being worked out, but the draft pick event has been confirmed," he said. "Because of weather concerns, we are looking at Augustana College, but the focus of the event will be the Rock Island Independents and Douglas Park."

The 2019  NFL draft will be the 84th annual meeting of NFL franchises to select eligible players. Round One is set for April 25. Rounds Two and Three are planned April 26; Rounds Four through Seven are set for April 27.

The details of the huge day are still to be ironed out, but Gripp said organizers hope to involve former NFL great and Augustana College Hall of Famer Ken Anderson.

In addition to players being selected, Gripp said, much the day's focus will be in the Rock Island Independents and their home field — scenic and historic Douglas Park.

The Rock Island Independents were an original National Football League franchise. The team hosted the first NFL Game on Sept. 26, 1920, at Douglas Park.

In 1926, the Independents left the NFL to become a charter member of the American Football League.

Gripp said the NFL coming home to where it all began is a huge win for Rock Island.

"We are building a community event around this," Gripp noted. "Lots to work out, but the date is a confirmed date with the NFL."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0