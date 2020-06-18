Nov. 2, 1999: On or off the field, no one was better than Payton

"He never tried to be different, '' Clark said. "He treated you like a person.''

He last saw Walter in March 1998 and said there was no hint then of the liver-related illness that eventually took his life.

"He looked like he could go out and play football even then, '' Clark said Monday.

He said the word of Payton's death hit him as though it was that of "a relative or something.''

It struck a lot of us that way, especially those of us who were the same age and whose careers were intertwined with his.

Walter Payton graduated from college the same year I did. We each were only three years into our professional careers when our paths crossed the first time.

It was the fall of 1978. I even know the exact date. It was Oct. 2.

Payton was making a Monday morning personal appearance in Crystal Lake, Ill., and a young reporter from the now-defunct Woodstock Sentinel was there to interview him.

He was the same Walter even then, perhaps a bit shyer than in later years, certainly less experienced in dealing with the media.