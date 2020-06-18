Nov. 2, 1999: On or off the field, no one was better than Payton

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on Nov. 2, 1999, shortly after the death of Bears great Walter Payton.)
From the first time we met in 1978 until the last time we chatted in 1996, Walter Payton never changed.
He treated everyone exactly the same, whether you were a hot-tempered head coach or a 12-year-old hero-worshiper or a reporter just looking to get a story. It didn't make a difference to him.
His ability to hurtle defensive linemen and bounce off linebackers like a human ping-pong ball were not his only God-given talents. He also had a gift for looking you in the eye and making you feel as though you were his equal, even though few of us were.
"He was just himself, just a normal person, '' said Henry Clark of Rock Island, who had dealings with Payton through his business, Infinity Designer Sportswear Inc.
Clark manufactured a line of shirts and hats with Payton's autograph on them. There also was supposed to be a limited edition of 2,000 lambskin jackets with an embossed signature. To Clark's regret, only 50 were ever made.
His dealings were mostly through Payton's brother, Eddie, but there were a few occasions when he got to be around the former superstar himself.
"He never tried to be different, '' Clark said. "He treated you like a person.''
He last saw Walter in March 1998 and said there was no hint then of the liver-related illness that eventually took his life.
"He looked like he could go out and play football even then, '' Clark said Monday.
He said the word of Payton's death hit him as though it was that of "a relative or something.''
It struck a lot of us that way, especially those of us who were the same age and whose careers were intertwined with his.
Walter Payton graduated from college the same year I did. We each were only three years into our professional careers when our paths crossed the first time.
It was the fall of 1978. I even know the exact date. It was Oct. 2.
Payton was making a Monday morning personal appearance in Crystal Lake, Ill., and a young reporter from the now-defunct Woodstock Sentinel was there to interview him.
He was the same Walter even then, perhaps a bit shyer than in later years, certainly less experienced in dealing with the media.
During our interview, he made some innocent comment about how he thought the Bears could handle their next opponent, the Green Bay Packers, with ease.
Within a few days, the comment not only appeared in Woodstock, Ill., but also found its way into the Green Bay newspapers. It ended up on the Packers' bulletin board prior to Green Bay's 24-14 victory over the Bears.
When reminded of the incident a few years later, Payton remembered it and laughed.
In the ensuing years, I saw him play dozens of times. I was there Oct. 7, 1984, when he broke Jim Brown's career rushing record against the New Orleans Saints. I was at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Dec. 27, 1987, for his final regular-season game.
After he retired, it seemed people somehow forgot how good he had been. He wasn't controversial enough to keep his name in the headlines as Eric Dickerson and O.J. Simpson were.
The only thing we had to jog our memories were some old NFL Films clips of him bulldozing through the entire Kansas City Chiefs defense, dragging a couple of Detroit Lions into the end zone or high-jumping a stack of Packers.
When ESPN began producing its list of the top 50 athletes of the 20th century earlier this year, Payton was only No. 39. Too low.
When Pro Football Weekly came out with a list of the best football players ever, Payton was No. 8. Much too low.
His old coach, Mike Ditka, called him the best football player he ever saw, and it's hard to argue with that.
Payton not only rushed for 16,726 yards in his career, but also showed amazing versatility and consistency. He caught nearly 500 passes and even threw eight touchdown passes. He played in 186 straight games, an incredible feat of endurance for a running back.
His accomplishments on the field were matched by his grace, charisma and gentle humor off it.
Some local observers recall how he came to the Quad-Cities once in the early 1980s to visit an East Moline youth with a terminal disease. He brought about a dozen Bears teammates with him. They made the trek in a convoy of limousines, which puzzled teammate Roland Harper. He kept asking Payton why they didn't just catch a plane.
Before visiting the ailing youngster, Payton led the limo parade to the Quad-City Airport, climbed out and pointed to a little Mississippi Valley Airlines prop job sitting on the runway.
"Roland, '' he said, "that's why we're taking limos out here.''
Payton came back to the area several times as the years passed. I was there one of the last times, Aug. 25, 1996.
He had spent a few hours mingling with adult autograph hounds on the Lady Luck Casino Bettendorf before they shepherded him off to a vacant building across the street. About 50 troubled kids from Arrowhead Ranch were waiting for him there.
Walter would have stayed all night had they let him.
"I love the kids, '' he said. "Any time you deal with the kids, it's fun.''
Payton said he felt a kinship with the young delinquents, then proved it by quietly stealing a reporter's watch and handing it back to him with a smile.
"I was like those guys once, '' he said, motioning toward the kids. "That's how I know what they're going through.''
Everyone expected him to stand at the podium and lecture the kids. Instead, he circulated through the room, signing autographs, looking each kid in the eye, pouring his message into every ear individually.
"Hard work is the only way to get anywhere, '' he murmured in that velvety voice of his. "There isn't any easy way to do it. You've got to sacrifice. ... I wasn't as big or as fast as Earl Campbell or Eric Dickerson, but I managed. ... Whatever you want to do in your life, you can do it. All you've got to do is work for it.''
Every kid sat in hypnotic silence, certain that Walter was speaking directly to him, buoyed by the fact that he was being treated as an equal.
"I didn't apply myself when I was young, '' Payton continued. "I didn't play football until the 10th grade. ... I could have been even better than I was.''
That didn't seem possible then. It certainly doesn't seem conceivable now.
And we're not just talking about football.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!