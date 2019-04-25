Quad-Citians in the NFL draft

At least 43 football players from the Quad-Cities have been selected in the 84-year history of the NFL draft. The list in the order in which they were selected ...
George “Sonny’’ Franck (Davenport), 1941, 1st round (No. 6 overall), New York Giants
Brad Hopkins (Moline), 1993, 1st round (No. 13 overall), Houston Oilers
Jerry Hillebrand (Davenport), 1962, 1st round (No. 13 overall), New York Giants; 2nd round AFL draft (No. 10 overall), Denver Broncos
Ron Hallstrom (Moline), 1982, 1st round (No. 22 overall), Green Bay Packers
Jim Jensen (Davenport Central), 1976, 2nd round (No. 40 overall), Dallas Cowboys
Roger Craig (Davenport Central), 1983, 2nd round (No. 49 overall), San Francisco 49ers
Pat Angerer (Bettendorf), 2010, 2nd round (No. 63 overall), Indianapolis Colts
James Jones (Davenport Central), 1991, 3rd round (No. 57 overall), Cleveland Browns
Jamie Williams (Davenport Central), 1983, 3rd round (No. 63 overall), New York Giants
Ken Anderson (Augustana College), 1971, 3rd round (No. 67 overall), Cincinnati Bengals
Dennis Nelson (Kewanee Wethersfield), 1969, 3rd round (No. 77 overall), Baltimore Colts
David Johnson (Clinton), 2015, 3rd round (No. 86 overall), Arizona Cardinals
Jerry Hilgenberg (Wilton), 1954, 4th round (No. 48 overall), Cleveland Browns
Wally Hilgenberg (Wilton), 1964, 4th round (No. 48 overall), Detroit Lions; 8th round AFL draft (No. 57 overall), Denver Broncos
Tavian Banks (Bettendorf), 1998, 4th round (No. 101 overall), Jacksonville Jaguars
Sage Rosenfels (Maquoketa), 2001, 4th round (No. 109 overall), Washington Redskins
Kenny Shedd (Davenport West), 1993, 5th round (No. 129 overall), New York Jets
Austin Wheatley (Rock Island), 2000, 5th round (No. 158 overall), New Orleans Saints
Julian Vandervelde (Davenport Central), 2011, 5th round (No. 161 overall), Philadelphia Eagles
Wayne DeSutter (Atkinson, Ill.), 1966, 6th round (No. 87 overall), Detroit Lions; 12th round AFL draft (No. 109 overall), Buffalo Bills
Stanislaw Malizewski (St. Ambrose Academy), 1966, 6th round (No. 95 overall), Baltimore Colts
Dick Forbes (St. Ambrose University), 1951, 7th round (No. 75 overall), San Francisco 49ers
Ken Bowman (Rock Island), 1964, 8th round (No. 111 overall), Green Bay Packers; 10th round AFL draft (No. 75 overall), New York Jets
T.J. Rubley (Davenport West), 1992, 9th round (No. 228 overall), Los Angeles Rams
Adam Lingner (Rock Island Alleman), 1983, 9th round (No. 231 overall), Kansas City Chiefs
Don Carothers (Moline), 1957 10th round (No. 118 overall), Chicago Cardinals
Mike Busch (North Scott), 1990, 10th round (No. 254 overall), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
George “Chili’’ Lenc (East Moline, Augustana College), 1939, 11th round (No. 95 overall), Brooklyn Dodgers
Bob Webb (St. Ambrose University), 1959, 11th round (No. 121 overall), Green Bay Packers
Don Chelf (West Liberty), 1954, 12th round (No. 136 overall), Baltimore Colts
Mark Johnson (Port Byron Riverdale), 12th round (No. 305 overall), Buffalo Bills
Jim Hester (Davenport Central), 1967, 14th round (No. 342 overall), New Orleans Saints
Al Bream (Rock Island), 1969. 14th round (No. 360 overall), Kansas City Chiefs
Clint Westemeyer (Rock Island Alleman, St. Ambrose University), 1958, 16th round (No. 187 overall), Los Angeles Rams
Art Michalik (St. Ambrose University), 1951, 17th round (No. 198 overall), San Francisco 49ers
Kenny Ploen (Clinton), 1957, 19th round (No. 222 overall), Cleveland Browns
Loran “Pee Wee’’ Day (Davenport), 1950, 19th round (No. 243 overall), Chicago Cardinals
Gene Dwyer (St. Ambrose University), 1948, 20th round (No. 185 overall), Chicago Cardinals
Joe Collier (Rock Island), 1954, 22nd round (No. 257 overall), New York Giants
Rich Kelnhofer (St. Ambrose University), 1952, 24th round (No. 289 overall), Los Angeles Rams
Joe Bush (St. Ambrose Academy), 1954, 28th round (No. 331 overall), Pittsburgh Steelers
Tony Rotunno (St. Ambrose University), 1947, 29th round (No. 270 overall), Chicago Cardinals
Harry Franck (Davenport), 1946, 30th round (No. 284 overall), Chicago Bears
Players who moved to the Quad-Cities after being drafted:
John Lujack (Bettendorf), 1946, 1st round (No. 4 overall), Chicago Bears
Dick Woodard (Davenport), 1948, 21st round (No. 186 overall), New York Giants