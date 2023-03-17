On a night when special teams play was suspect, a couple of special plays determined the 2023 Indoor Football League opener between the Arizona Rattlers and hosting Quad City Steamwheelers.

With the help of two two-point specialty plays, the visiting Rattlers scored 17 straight points to take a 60-53 victory over the Wheelers at Vibrant Arena in front of a large John Deere Night crowd.

Arizona also scored on a 52-yard kickoff return to keep the pressure on the Wheelers, who just couldn’t come up with enough plays to get over the hump.

“In games like this, you’re going to win or lose based off special teams and they had the better special teams today,” said a dejected QC coach Cory Ross after falling to the team picked No. 1 in this week’s IFL coaches poll.

In a typical back-and-forth IFL contest, the two quality squads went at each other for all 60 minutes. Arizona, though, outscored QC 24-13 in the final frame to head home with the victory.

“We’re a good team,” Ross said. “I honestly felt that we gave that game away. That shows me that we’re a good team.”

The Wheelers, who led 27-26 at halftime despite some crucial miscues, took their final lead when former Arizona two-time All-IFL standout Jarrod Harrington caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from 2022 IFL Offensive Player of the Year E.J. Hilliard with 12:08 left in the fourth quarter for a 46-43 QC lead.

That was when things got a little weird and the Rattlers took over.

Chase Allbaugh’s attempted PAT kick was blocked by Arizona’s Seyvon Lowry and bounded backward. Rattler defensive end Chris Terrell eventually ended up with the ball and returned it for a two-point conversion that gave the guests a bit of momentum despite still trailing by a point.

On the ensuing possession, the potent Rattlers offense drove 28 yards with Jamal Miles scoring on an 11-yard run to give the guests a 51-46 lead before the two-point conversion pass failed.

Arizona, though, got those points back when kicker Craig Peterson took advantage of the changed rule this year and booted the kickoff through the uprights for a deuce and a 53-46 Rattler lead with 7:23 left in regulation.

QC’s next possession ended when Rattler linebacker Tristan Vance batted away Hilliard’s fourth-down pass with 2:03 left in the game as QC attempted to run the clock and get a game-winning score.

Arizona QB Drew Powell, who accounted for 228 yards, added the final dagger with a 19-yard touchdown run with :53 left in the contest for a 60-46 Rattler lead.

QC added one more score late. Hilliard, who threw for 123 yards and ran for 123 yards, scored on a 19-yard scramble with just :03 left in regulation.

Allbaugh’s PAT kick cut the margin to 60-53, but the Wheelers couldn’t find magic on the ensuing on-side attempt.

“We made a lot of mistakes and had a lot of first-game jitters,” Hilliard said. “We just gotta clean up the small stuff; they played a great game on defense.”

Adding to the uniqueness of the game, one of this year’s new IFL rules came into play in the second quarter and proved to be a special play for QC. Allbaugh’s kickoff after a Keyvon Rudd touchdown catch ricocheted off the bottom crossbar of the goal post just missing a two-point deuce.

However, the ball bounced around in the end zone long enough for first-year Steamwheeler Jerron McGaw to hustle down and recover the football for a QC touchdown.

Along with Hilliard's big night, the Wheelers may have found yet another offensive threat. Receiver CJ Windham caught six passes for 99 yards and a TD.