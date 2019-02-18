The Quad-City Steamwheelers are four days from debuting in the Indoor Football League.
Yet, despite returning their all-conference quarterback from last year's Champions Indoor Football playoff qualifier, the local franchise has yet to decide upon a starting signal-caller for Friday night's season opener at the TaxSlayer Center.
"Somebody's going to have to start," Q-C coach Cory Ross said about the choice between incumbent E.J. Hilliard and newcomer Dillon Turner. "But I might take that (decision) right up to game time. It's been that close."
Turner, the rookie backup last season for IFL powerhouse Sioux Falls, has impressed Q-C's coaches with both his brain and brawn during two weeks of training camp workouts leading into this week.
The 22-year-old Arkansas native was an NAIA Player of the Year candidate in 2017 at Dakota Wesleyan.
"We love E.J. and what's he's done for us last year and will continue to do this year," Ross said of his returning dual threat.
"But Dillon is turning heads. He's picking things up. He runs great. To be a rookie in this system, you can tell he has a brain for football.
"He's just your everyday, corn-fed guy. He comes in wearing camouflage shoes. He's a hunter. He's not your typical pretty-boy quarterback. He's a tough guy that's ready to play. So that decision will be tough. It's more like you could see them both on game day."
However, that hardly means Ross plans to use Friday's game with the expansion San Diego Strike Force as some sort of time-sharing dress rehearsal at QB.
"This counts. This is not a preseason game. So you can't flirt with the game like that," Ross said. "Instead, it's good to know both of them are prepared to play.
"We'll just go with the hot hand. That's how camp has been. I expected someone to separate and take over that spot, but it hasn't been like that. It's a great problem to have as a staff.
"A lot of the fans know what we went through last year with EJ's injuries and not having a solid backup to come in and pick up where he left off. This year, we're not going to have a problem with these guys."
Ross and his staff have made a few decisions, most recently releasing Darren Walker to hand a starting job to Isiah Neely, the only running back left on the roster bidding to step into the shoes of last year's All-CIF performer, Tyler Williams.
"I love Isiah," Ross said about the 5-foot-8, 190-pounder from Division II Slippery Rock.
"He's a pure running back. He's a little guy, but he runs strong, with great vision, and great patience, and he's able to explode and get out. So we got a nice answer there."
Ross also has shored up the offensive line with last week's additions of Vernon Sainvil, who played for Arizona's 2017 IFL champs, and Rock Island's Ed Beason. They are bidding for playing time with veteran Connor Hart and Wheelers returners Darius Crosby and Anthony Pruitt.
"All of them can play," Ross said. "We have to make a decision there, too. But we at least know we have four guys up front now that we feel good about."
Even tougher decisions loom on the defensive line and at linebacker, though, as the Wheelers look to cut down to a season-starting 25-man roster by Wednesday's league deadline.
"That's a real deep group," Ross said. "I like everybody there. It's going to be some real hard decisions.
"The last few cuts are not separated by a lot. Right now it comes down to little things. Do we want to keep an extra lineman or linebacker? Do we want to keep an extra offensive lineman over an extra defensive lineman? Do we add another running back? That's the tough thing about these final cuts. It becomes a numbers game."