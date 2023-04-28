When: Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Last meeting: Quad City clipped Sioux Falls 36-34 in Week 3 at home.

Coaches poll: The Steamwheelers moved up one spot in the Week 6 coaches poll, sitting at No. 2 behind the last unbeaten team in the league, Frisco. Quad City and Tucson swapped places from the Week 5 poll. The Storm are ninth in this week's poll, up two spots from last week.

QC transactions: It has been a busy week-plus for the Steamwheelers as the roster has undergone some changes amidst their four-game win streak. On April 17, Quad City traded for Tulsa quarterback Damion May for future considerations. As of Saturday morning, May is not listed on the current Steamwheelers roster. Three days later, the Steamwheelers signed QB Eric Mackey and defensive back Marquis Cain and released tailback Amos Johnson of Rock Island. Despite that official transaction, Johnson is still listed on their current roster. Monday was a day of bad news for Quad City as offseason wide receiver acquisition Jarrod Harrington was placed on short-term injured reserve and defensive lineman was hit with an RTR (refused to report).

Game notes: When these two teams played on April 1, the Steamwheelers led by 10 early in the fourth quarter until Sioux Falls scored with 55 seconds left. Quad City proceeded to hold on for the two-point triumph. Quad City was a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone and its defense allowed just 53 passing yards from the Storm. Steamwheelers quarterback EJ Hilliard Jr. is fourth in the IFL in both rushing yards (226) and passing yards (664) while tied for the lead in passing touchdowns (19). Marquis Hendrix and Darreon Jackson combined for 15 tackles in QC's win over Massachusetts last week. … Sioux Falls has alternated wins and losses in its first four games. The Storm faced Green Bay in the span of five days and won the second meetings. Lorenzo Brown Jr. is second in the league with 11 rushing touchdowns. Sioux Falls is outscoring opponents 73-44 in the second quarter. James Brown paces the Strom with five tackles for loss and is second on the team with 25 total tackles.

— Compiled by Zach Martin