SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The second half proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday night.

Leading 21-18 entering the locker room, the Sioux Falls Storm erupted for 42 second-half points to secure a 59-47 victory in an Indoor Football League contest held inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Sioux Falls (3-2, 2-2) outscored Quad City 21-8 in the third quarter, averaging over eight yards per play in the 15-minute stanza. The Storm grabbed the lead on their first drive as quarterback Lorenzo Brown tossed a 36-yard pass to Cole Thurness for the touchdown.

Over seven minutes later, Dwight Blakey capped a nine-play, 39-yard drive with a 3-yard plunge.

The Steamwheelers (4-2, 3-2) refused to go away quietly.

Three times they scored in the second half to make it a one-possession deficit, all from QB EJ Hillard. He scooted for rushing touchdowns of three and two-yards, plus threw a 34-yard TD pass to Keyvan Rudd.

Sioux Falls had an answer every time.

Brown had three of his five total scores in the fourth quarter and Xavier Johnson added a 15-yard rushing TD to end the third. In total, the Storm finished with 257 yards of offense.

Hillard completed 61 percent of his passes for 149 yards and added 53 yards rushing. Rudd, Jerron McGaw and Mike Carrigan all finished with over 30 receiving yards.

Marqui Hendrix led Quad City with eight total tackles.