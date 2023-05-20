WORCESTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Pirates relied on an old saying Saturday night.

It is not the start that matters, it is the finish.

Massachusetts' offense woke up in the final 45 minutes and 56 points powered them to a surging 63-49 triumph over the Quad City Steamwheelers on Phoenix Field at the DCU Center.

Twenty-eight points in the second period pushed the Pirates to forge a 35-35 tie entering the locker room. They scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third as quarterback Anthony Russo found Thomas Owens for a 12-yard score and Isaac Zico from 5-yards out.

Quad City quarterback EJ Hilliard Jr. rushed for one of his four scores on the ground with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the frame to make it a 49-42 game. It trimmed it to one score again in the fourth on a 28-yard connection from Hilliard Jr. to Keyvan Rudd.

Yet Russo had the last say, completing a third-and-two pass to Darren Carrington II for the game-sealing score. Massachusetts tallied 228 yards through the air and averaged over 7.11 yards per play.

The Steamwheelers struggled to take care of the ball, fumbling two times and losing it once. They had over five minutes more of possession time and went 2-of-6 on third down.

Hilliard Jr. added two touchdowns through the air, one of them on Quad City's opening drive that lasted three plays for 25 yards and was capped by a Jerron McGaw 5-yard score.

Quad City will have a short week before facing the Green Bay Blizzard at home on Friday night at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. It will face Green Bay in its next two games, heading on the road on June 9.