Ex-Rocky star prepares for indoor football debut

The Quad City Steamwheelers will take the field for their Indoor Football League opener on Saturday night with about half of their 25-man roster comprised of players who were with the team last season.

But, as always, they will have a few players who are complete newbies to the indoor game. A few of them may not have even seen an indoor game before they play in their first one.

You can count Amos Johnson in that group

The former Rock Island High School and William Penn University star has been competing for the starting running back job with the Wheelers and will see his first action when QC takes on the Cedar Rapids River Kings at the U.S. Cellular Center.

"I’m slowly but surely getting the hang of it," Johnson said of indoor football. "It’s a lot faster paced game so I’m trying to adjust to it."

At both Rocky, where he was an All-Western Big 6 Conference and All-Metro selection, and at William Penn, Johnson was a fullback in totally run-oriented attacks. Although he rushed for 2,381 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in four seasons of college ball, he never caught a single pass.

"We ran the triple option and I was a fullback so it was all run for me," he said. "I didn’t run too many routes."