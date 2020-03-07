Fast-starting Wheelers win opener

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Keyvan Rudd made sure the Quad City Steamwheelers' 2020 season got off to a fast start.
The Davenport Central alum returned the opening kickoff of Saturday's Indoor Football League season opener against the Cedar Rapids River Kings 40 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Wheelers to a 54-39 win over the River Kings.
The Wheelers didn't slow down after Rudd's return, either, scoring touchdowns on each of their six first-half possessions in building a 40-13 halftime advantage.
The attack was again led by reigning IFL offensive player of the year E.J. Hilliard. The QC quarterback completed 8-of-12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown and also led the Steamwheelers in rushing with 47 yards on nine carries with three TDs.
After QC stopped Cedar Rapids' opening series on downs, Hilliard scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to make it 13-0.
After Chris Franklin returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown to narrow the QC lead to 13-7, the Steamwheelers' offense went to work again. A trio of pass completions from Hilliard set up a Quinton Pedroza 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 19-7.
Cedar Rapids' Derrick Bernard responded with a 21-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 19-13, but Rudd struck again, catching a 34-yard touchdown toss from Hilliard to make it 26-12.
Hilliard took over from there, ending the next two Steamwheeler drives with rushing touchdowns, first a 1-yarder set up by a 23-yard Hilliard run and then a 10-yard run with 13 seconds left in the first half.
The third quarter didn't start as well for the Steamwheelers, as a three-play Cedar Rapids touchdown drive to make the score 40-21 was followed by the Wheelers netting only three yards in four plays before Jacob Stytz missed a 50-yard field goal attempt.
The Wheelers' defense stepped up to keep the lead from shrinking further. Kiante Goudeau intercepted Bernard in the end zone to end Cedar Rapids' ensuing drive.
Hilliard's 40-yard pass to Tre Harvey set up Marcus Bagley's first touchdown, a 3-yard run to make it 47-21.
Cedar Rapids bounced back on its next drive with a Bernard pass to Bones Bagaunte, capping an eight-play drive that ran more than five minutes off the clock to make it 47-27.
The teams traded empty possessions before Harvey ended any Cedar Rapids comeback thoughts by rushing for a 1-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 54-27 with 57 seconds left.
In a closer game, however, the final minute could have proven dire for the Steamwheelers.
First Cedar Rapids quarterback Javin Kilgo threw a 16-yard touchdown toss to Elijah Johnson to make it 54-33.
Then, on the first play of Quad City's next possession, Caleb Lewis fumbled and Diantae Thomas recovered the loose ball for a Cedar Rapids touchdown to trim it to 54-39 with seven seconds left.
Harvey led the Steamwheelers in receiving with 56 yards and Rudd added 50 on two catches. Marcus Bagley chipped in 54 total yards.