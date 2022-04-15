Game glance: Frisco at QC Steamwheelers

When: Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Where: TaxSlayer Center, Moline

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Storylines: The Steamwheelers have alternated wins and losses each of the first four weeks. They are coming off a 34-24 victory over Sioux Falls last Friday, a game in which QC scored the game's final 14 points. Frisco has reeled off three straight wins since a season-opening loss to the Massachusetts Pirates. The Fighters clipped Green Bay 38-36 last Saturday. Frisco is third in the IFL in scoring offense at 45.3 points per game while QC is third in scoring defense at 30 points a contest. Frisco has the leading rusher in the IFL in Justin Rankin (40 rushes, 260 yards, 6 TDs).

Celebrating champions: The Steamwheelers will honor the organization's AF2 championship squads in 2000 and 2001 Saturday while Arena Football inventor and former Steamwheelers owner Jim Foster will be recognized and a banner with his name will be hung from the rafters at the TaxSlayer Center.

This celebration was scheduled to take place two years ago on the 20th anniversary of the championship, but it was postponed because of COVID-19.

"We would not be here today playing the game our fans love if it wasn’t for Jim Foster who invented this amazing sport," Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said.

The first 3,000 fans will receive a free collectible poster featuring both the current Steamwheelers and the championship team.

On the horizon: The Steamwheelers hit the road to play the Bismarck Bucks on Saturday, April 23, at 7:05 p.m. before returning home for an April 30 tilt against the Green Bay Blizzard at 7:05 p.m.

— Matt Coss

