Among the thousands participating every year in high school football across the country, only one of every 603 players reaches the NFL, according to NCAA statistics.
So imagine the astronomical odds of two classmates from the same prep team graduating to play pro football together, even in the sport's few minor leagues.
Yet, it hardly takes a mathematician to appreciate the bond of brotherhood that has carried best friends Denzel Thompson and Terry Johnson to this season with the playoff-bound Quad-City Steamwheelers.
"What better way to play arena football than with your boy?" wondered Johnson, who paired with Thompson on a 2010 Florida state semifinalist at Tampa's Countryside High.
"We were just talking about it the other day. When we've played together, we've lost only three games — last weekend, earlier this season and in the state semifinals when we were 13-1 as seniors."
Thompson, a cornerback who participated in 2016 NFL minicamps in Seattle and Tennessee, was injured as a junior and missed the lone loss for a 9-1 Countryside club that season.
"I've known him longer than high school, but we really didn't become friends until ninth grade," Thompson said ahead of tonight's regular-season home finale for the local Champions Indoor Football team.
"We played in rival Pop Warner leagues growing up, so we knew about each other, and once we got together, everything just clicked, and since then, we've become brothers."
Their junior season together was marked by the first winning season in their alma mater's history.
However, the duo drew even closer as the leaders of a senior class that surprised the state with an even stronger followup despite losing all but two of the team's stars from the previous season.
"We had similar backgrounds, but us both having that same will to win is what brought us closer and closer together," said Johnson, a linebacker, who also played running back in high school.
"We developed great chemistry on the field, being able to trust each other, and that led us to hanging out together, more and more outside of school."
"We've always been able to relate on a bunch of levels, and outside of football, too. We're able to talk to each other about anything. It starts with football, but by the end of the day, it's bigger than that, it's life in general."
The true test of their relationship, though, was when each accepted a major-college scholarship to schools separated by 16 hours of driving time — Johnson at Ohio's Youngstown State and Thompson at Southeast Louisiana.
"We kept our connection going," said Johnson, Q-C's No. 2 tackler (47) just ahead of Thompson (45).
"We talked on the phone just about every day. Me motivating him, him motivating me to keep going, to keep pushing, to reach our goals in life."
Added Thompson, "We knew it was a long journey to get where we both want to be, and we made sure to be there to support each other."
That help extended beyond joint off-season workouts and nightly phone calls this season, though.
Thompson spent last summer on the practice squad for AFL Tampa Bay, getting groomed for a job this year, which fell through when the Storm folded.
Johnson had just landed with the rival Indoor Football League, and begged his Iowa Barnstormers to take a look at Thompson.
In fact, both participated in joint training-camp workouts against the Wheelers at The Ambrose Dome in February, and when the Barnstormers released Thompson a few days later, Q-C took all of 30 minutes to snatch up the 6-foot-4 defender.
"The feeling was, 'You don't have to slow down now; you can continue the journey with us,'" said Thompson, Q-C's leader with four interceptions.
Less than two months later, when Johnson was benched by Iowa, the pair was quickly reunited.
Amazingly, Q-C already had a pair of prep teammates in defensive back Tre Hunter and offensive center Tre Goins, with the Louisianans leaving early last month for opportunities in the Canadian Football League.
"That's crazy, man," Johnson said, trying to calculate the odds of those shared situations colliding.
"But God makes everything happen for a reason, and here we have the chance to chase another title together."
Yet, whether a championship ring awaits, Thompson notes, "We plan on rocking together for a long time."