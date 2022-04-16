Hilliard returns but mistakes cost Steamwheelers in loss to Frisco

Former offensive player of the year EJ Hilliard made his return for the Quad City, but two interceptions doomed the Steamwheelers in a 68-51 loss to Frisco on Saturday night in Indoor Football League action.

The Wheelers kept things close after trailing by three possessions at one point, but the Fighters outscored QC 23-14 in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Aiken got the start at quarterback for QC, but Hilliard entered the game in the second quarter in his first appearance since 2019. Hilliard finished with three rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and two interceptions in his first action since 2019.

QC (2-3, 2-3) never led in the game in which the Fighters (4-1, 2-1) led 30-14 at halftime.

Frisco QB Blake Sims threw three touchdowns and had two rushing scores in the win.

QC's first drive of the game ended with a missed field goal by Kimo Naehu. Frisco led 7-0 after one quarter as Sims hit Sheldon Augustine for a two-yard passing score.

Aiken and Keyvan Rudd scored rushing touchdowns for QC in the second quarter, but Sims accounted for three Frisco touchdowns in the frame.

QC mistakes were costly in the loss as Frisco’s Cameron Hilton intercepted Hilliard in the end zone with two minutes until half.

Sims hit Spencer Tears for a 41-yard touchdown pass on third down following a timeout late in the second quarter for Frisco and Bryce Crawford's kickoff went through the goalposts just before the break for two points as the Fighters led 30-14 at halftime.

Justin Rankin's touchdown run put Frisco up 37-14 early in the third quarter, but the Wheelers answered with two straight scores as Hilliard hit Mike Carrigan for a short passing score and QC came up with a big play on defense. Jamal Paxton came up with a strip sack and ran it in from 10 yards out to keep the deficit at eight points. Both teams traded touchdowns as QC trailed 44-37 after three quarters.

Rankin's second rushing score put Frisco up 14 early in the fourth quarter, but QC answered as Hilliard scored his second rushing touchdown. Sims hit Phillip Barnett for a 3-yard passing score with 6:14 left.

Hilliard's third rushing score put QC within 58-51 with 2:36 to play, but Frisco returned the ensuing onside kick attempt for a touchdown. A Crawford field goal with 26 seconds left put the finishing touch on Frisco's win.

QC hits the road to Bismarck next Saturday.

Extra points: Saturday night was “Champions Night” at TaxSlayer Center as former QC championship players and the inventor of the Arena Football League were honored before the game. A banner was raised to honor AFL founder and Iowa City native Jim Foster, who owned the Iowa Barnstormers and the Steamwheelers. Foster is a member of the AFL, af2, and MLFB Halls of Fame.

Members of the 2000 and 2001 AF2 champions were also in attendance and former championship coach Frank Haege also spoke at halftime.

